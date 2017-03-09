ThatsRacin

NASCAR: Las Vegas Motor Speedway: What you need to know about Sunday’s race

By David Scott

Kobalt 400

Distance: 267 laps (stages of 80, 80, 107), or 400.5 miles.

Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile banked asphalt oval in Las Vegas.

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox.

Radio: Performance Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.

Also this week: Boyd Gaming 300, Xfinity Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 4 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1.

Worth mentioning: The Truck series is off until April 1 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Brad Keselowski: Won last week at Atlanta, heads to Las Vegas, where he won last season.

Kurt Busch: Followed up Daytona 500 victory with solid seventh at Atlanta.

Christopher Bell: Truck winner at Atlanta did so in dominating fashion (led 99 laps).

NOT

Kevin Harvick: Proved at Atlanta that the best car doesn’t always win.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Much anticipated return to racing hasn’t yielded much in the way of results yet.

David Scott

