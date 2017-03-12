NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. sails past last-lap wreck to win at Las Vegas

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home Pause

1:57 Stars and sunshine for Daytona 500

2:07 Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing

0:45 It's beginning to feel a lot like....

0:27 Overnight time lapse

0:36 Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn on smoothing things over with Devin Funchess

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:25 Cox Mill wins 3A state title

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants