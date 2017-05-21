Is it time to move the NASCAR All-Star Race out of Charlotte? Kyle Larson weighs in.

Should NASCAR contest its All-Star Race somewhere other than Charlotte Motor Speedway?
Count driver Kyle Larson in for that idea.
Larson, who finished second in Saturday’s Monster Energy All-Star Race after passing Jimmie Johnson on the final lap, said NASCAR should consider following baseball’s lead.
“Yeah, for sure” Larson said. “I think you look at other sports and their all-star games switch venues all the time. It’s the same game, so it doesn’t really make a difference other than the venue, but for us I think it’s really cool to change the venue.”
And he’s not ready to stop there. He also suggested holding the season finale, traditionally at Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida, elsewhere.
“I don’t know if race tracks could bid on the all-star race or bid on the final race of the season, but I think that would be really cool,” he said. “It would open up different venues and places to come see a big event.”
The All-Star Race has been held at Charlotte in all but one year of its existence (the 1986 race was in Atlanta), and the track is considered home for most of the teams at NASCAR’s top level.
Moving the race, Larson said, would create chances for people in other parts of the country to see it.
“You’re not going to get people from the West Coast to fly out here for the All-Star Race,” he said. “It’d be cool to have the All-Star Race in Fontana or Vegas or road courses, anywhere.
“It would be cool to switch it up every year.”
