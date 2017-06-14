NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan: What you need to know

Distance: 200 laps, or 400 miles.
Where: Michigan International Speedway, a 2.0-mile, tri-oval in Brooklyn, Mich.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: MRN
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano
Also this week: Irish Hills 250, Xfinity Series, Michigan International Speedway, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1. Drivin’ for Linemen 200 Camping World Trucks Series, Gateway Motorsports Park, 8:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: Chase Elliott’s father, Bill, won seven races at MIS and made 61 starts there. Two father-son combos have won at Michigan: Bobby and Davey Allison and Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. … Michigan might be Jimmie Johnson’s worst track. In terms of average finish, it’s his third worst, behind only Daytona and Talladega. But he has won more races at both of those places than he has at Michigan.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Erik Jones: He led a career-high 20 laps and finished a personal-best third at Pocono. That pushed him to 16th in points, an impressive showing this deep in the season for a rookie on a brand new team.
NOT
Trevor Bayne: In the last six races, he has dropped from 12th in points to 18th and has finished in the top 10 only once.
Matt Crossman
Comments