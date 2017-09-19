Sprint Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne finished 21st at Chicagoland, and he’s now in danger of being eliminated at Dover.
ThatsRacin

NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire: What you need to know about Sunday’s playoffs race

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

September 19, 2017 9:02 PM

Race: ISM Connect 300

Distance: 300 laps, or 317.4 miles.

Where: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a 1.058-mile, asphalt oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBCSN.

Radio: PRN.

Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick.

Also this week: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300, Xfinity Series, Kentucky Speedway, 8 p.m., Saturday, NBCSN; UNOH 175, Truck Series, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1.

Worth mentioning: Starting in 2018, Speedway Motorsports will move its fall Cup weekend from New Hampshire to Las Vegas.

MartrinTruexTrophy
Martin Truex Jr. entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a sizable advantage, and his win at Chicagoland only extended that lead.
Nam Y. Huh AP

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.: Truex entered the playoffs with a sizable advantage, and his win at Chicagoland only extended that lead.

Chase Elliott: Elliott wasn’t necessarily considered a championship favorite coming into the playoffs, but he helped himself in Chicago with a stage win and runner-up finish.

NOT

Kasey Kahne: Kahne finished 21st at Chicago, and he’s now in danger of being eliminated at Dover.

Kurt Busch: Busch had been racing well going into the playoffs, but he finished 19th at Chicago after a penalty for speeding on pit road.

Brendan Marks

  Comments  

