NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire: What you need to know about Sunday’s playoffs race

Race: ISM Connect 300
Distance: 300 laps, or 317.4 miles.
Where: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a 1.058-mile, asphalt oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday.
TV: NBCSN.
Radio: PRN.
Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick.
Also this week: VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300, Xfinity Series, Kentucky Speedway, 8 p.m., Saturday, NBCSN; UNOH 175, Truck Series, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1.
Worth mentioning: Starting in 2018, Speedway Motorsports will move its fall Cup weekend from New Hampshire to Las Vegas.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Martin Truex Jr.: Truex entered the playoffs with a sizable advantage, and his win at Chicagoland only extended that lead.
Chase Elliott: Elliott wasn’t necessarily considered a championship favorite coming into the playoffs, but he helped himself in Chicago with a stage win and runner-up finish.
NOT
Kasey Kahne: Kahne finished 21st at Chicago, and he’s now in danger of being eliminated at Dover.
Kurt Busch: Busch had been racing well going into the playoffs, but he finished 19th at Chicago after a penalty for speeding on pit road.
Brendan Marks
