NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace needs a sponsor for 2018. Maybe this crazy video will help him.

Bubba Wallace sure has a hankering for pizza.
Specifically for Domino’s – and not just for the pies. Wallace, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, is currently slated to move up to the Cup Series in 2018, but first he has to secure a full-time sponsor. If the video he tweeted out on Friday is any indication, he’s close to doing so.
Wallace tweeted, “Maybe this will get their attention,” when he released the video along with an emoji of a man shrugging his shoulders.
The video features Wallace on a golf course, eating Domino’s in a variety of situations. He holds a slice in his mouth while he tees off, wipes his sweat with a Dominoes-branded towel, and even putts into a hole covered up by a pepperoni slice.
Toward the end of the video, Wallace is interviewed about how close he is to securing a full-time sponsor for next season.
“Not yet, but I feel like we’re really close,” Wallace said. “So close that I can actually taste it.”
He then swaps out his pizza and towel for a gold club and hits one final drive.
Wallace is 19th in the standings for the Xfinity Series. Halfway through this season, his Roush Fenway team folded because of a lack of sponsorship. He is in discussions to drive the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, but a deal hasn’t been announced.
