NASCAR Cup Series | Results & 3 takeaways from Sunday’s Alabama 500 race at Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch (18), Kurt Busch (41), Martin Truex Jr. (78), Michael McDowell (95), Landon Cassill (34) and Austin Dillon (3) crash during Sunday’s Alabama 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. Multiple playoff drivers (including current leader Truex) didn’t even finish the race, but to be fair, almost no one did. Dale Davis AP