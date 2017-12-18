Danica Patrick’s relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is over

On Monday morning, a spokesperson for former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick confirmed that she and fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are, “no longer in a relationship.”
Patrick has asked for privacy in the matter.
Patrick and Stenhouse Jr. first announced they were dating in early 2013. Stenhouse was honored at NASCAR’s annual awards in Las Vegas in November for making the playoffs, but Patrick did not accompany him to the ceremony.
Patrick also recently announced that she is retiring as a full-time NASCAR driver, although she does hope to race in the 2018 Daytona 500 and 2018 Indy 500. Her initial talks with Chip Ganassi Racing about racing for them in the two races recently stalled, leaving Patrick without any obvious ride. Her contract with Stewart-Haas Racing ended with the conclusion of the most recent Cup Series season, and she will not return to the team.
As for Stenhouse, he won two races last season amid his best Cup Series campaign. He ultimately finished the year 13th in the standings.
Patrick has a new book coming out later this month titled, “Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will Absolutely Change Your Life.”
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
