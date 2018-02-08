Martin Truex Jr. will get back behind the wheel of his No. 78 Toyota this weekend at Daytona International Speedway to race in Sunday’s “Clash.”
ThatsRacin

NASCAR: ‘The Clash’ at Daytona International Speedway: What you need to know

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

February 08, 2018 09:00 AM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash.

Distance: 75 laps, or 187.5 miles.

Where: Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile, asphalt tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

TV: FS1.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.

Worth mentioning: “The Clash,” as it’s commonly known, doesn’t count toward the Cup Series standings or championship – instead, the prize is a large cash purse meant to motivate drivers to race their hardest.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.: We haven’t had any races in more than two months, but the reigning Cup Series champion certainly will not have lost a step in that time.

Joey Logano: Logano missed the playoffs last season, but he did win “The Clash” in 2017, so he knows what it takes to win.

NOT

Danica Patrick: She qualifies because she won the Daytona 500 pole in 2013, but it’s been a steady decline the past five years.

Kasey Kahne: He barely made it into the playoffs last season and isn’t back with Hendrick Motorsports, so don’t expect him to make much noise.

Brendan Marks

