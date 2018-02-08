NASCAR: ‘The Clash’ at Daytona International Speedway: What you need to know

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash.
Distance: 75 laps, or 187.5 miles.
Where: Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile, asphalt tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday.
TV: FS1.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.
Worth mentioning: “The Clash,” as it’s commonly known, doesn’t count toward the Cup Series standings or championship – instead, the prize is a large cash purse meant to motivate drivers to race their hardest.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Martin Truex Jr.: We haven’t had any races in more than two months, but the reigning Cup Series champion certainly will not have lost a step in that time.
Joey Logano: Logano missed the playoffs last season, but he did win “The Clash” in 2017, so he knows what it takes to win.
NOT
Danica Patrick: She qualifies because she won the Daytona 500 pole in 2013, but it’s been a steady decline the past five years.
Kasey Kahne: He barely made it into the playoffs last season and isn’t back with Hendrick Motorsports, so don’t expect him to make much noise.
