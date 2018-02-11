ThatsRacin

Brad Keselowski goes from last to first, avoids crash to win The Clash at Daytona

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

February 11, 2018 06:03 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA.

After the waiting game finally ended, after the spinout finally ceased, after the winning car finally made its slow ride down pit road, Brad Keselowski almost ran over his teammate.

Some thanks for helping Keselowski win.

Fast-forward to the last 20 laps or so of the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, and the field had fallen into a single-file line. It was a train of disconnected vehicles spearheaded by a trio of Penske drivers: Joey Logano in third, Ryan Blaney in second and Keselowski in the lead.

“Everybody was scared of the Penske train up there,” said Austin Dillon, who came fifth. “Those top three were pretty hard to get out of the way.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That threesome ultimately proved insurmountable, as no one further back in that line of cars dared dip out of place and make a move for the lead. Not past those three cars, anyways. Even a last-lap crash that hooked Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch wasn’t a distraction for the three leading cars. They merely watched the chaos in their rearview mirrors.

Instead, Keselowski maintained that lead (after starting the race in last place) and cruised to the victory, his first ever at Speedweeks in Daytona, before darting out to celebrate. Logano and Blaney, who had pushed their teammate to first place and dutifully stayed behind him (although Blaney tried to make a move with about a lap and a half to go), peeled off to the pits.

“We were able to work our way from last to first – that feels good to me,” Keselowski said. “Of course as we got towards the end, and I had both my teammates behind me, that wasn’t a bad feeling at all.

“We were able to fend it off there at the end.”

WreckatTheClash
Kyle Larson (42) and Jimmie Johnson (48) begin a multicar accident on the final lap of The Clash as Austin Dillon (3), Kyle Busch (18), Kasey Kahne (95), Chase Elliott (9) and Denny Hamlin (11) try to avoid them during Sunday’s race at Daytona International Speedway.
Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

So as Keselowski was smoking and swirling off in the grass, Logano climbed out of his car and answered questions about his runner-up finish. Or at least he was, until Keselowski barreled down pit road and almost hit him.

But it was no matter. Logano just laughed, shifted himself and the swarm of reporters accompanying him out of the way, and smacked Keselowski’s windshield as he drove past.

Now, considering the Clash isn’t a normal NASCAR Cup Series race – it doesn’t count in the standings, and at 75 laps, it’s signifcantly shorter than any other race – it makes more sense that the three Penske cars all played so nicely at the end of the race. But if the same thing were the case in next Sunday’s Daytona 500?

“I think the best guy will win,” team owner Roger Penske said with a chuckle. “I don’t expect them to line up, I’m sure of that.”

Maybe then one of the Penske teammates might get run over – or through – for real.

More Videos

Alex Bowman is suddenly the second-oldest driver at Hendrick Motorsports 0:29

Alex Bowman is suddenly the second-oldest driver at Hendrick Motorsports

Pause
Alex Bowman says JR Nation has been very supportive 0:39

Alex Bowman says JR Nation has been very supportive

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors 0:27

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors

AJ Allmendinger says new roval at Charlotte will be a challenge 1:21

AJ Allmendinger says new roval at Charlotte will be a challenge

Aric Almirola says he owes a lot to Richard Petty 0:46

Aric Almirola says he owes a lot to Richard Petty

Austin Dillon says he can win the championship this year 1:08

Austin Dillon says he can win the championship this year

Chase Elliott is looking for another shot at the Daytona 500 0:47

Chase Elliott is looking for another shot at the Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin keeps knocking on the championship door 0:33

Denny Hamlin keeps knocking on the championship door

Erik Jones takes over as driver of the No. 20 car 0:57

Erik Jones takes over as driver of the No. 20 car

Jamie McMurray won the Daytona 500 in 2010 0:53

Jamie McMurray won the Daytona 500 in 2010

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski has embraced social media as a conduit for fans. Davie Hinshawdhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alex Bowman is suddenly the second-oldest driver at Hendrick Motorsports 0:29

Alex Bowman is suddenly the second-oldest driver at Hendrick Motorsports

Pause
Alex Bowman says JR Nation has been very supportive 0:39

Alex Bowman says JR Nation has been very supportive

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors 0:27

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors

AJ Allmendinger says new roval at Charlotte will be a challenge 1:21

AJ Allmendinger says new roval at Charlotte will be a challenge

Aric Almirola says he owes a lot to Richard Petty 0:46

Aric Almirola says he owes a lot to Richard Petty

Austin Dillon says he can win the championship this year 1:08

Austin Dillon says he can win the championship this year

Chase Elliott is looking for another shot at the Daytona 500 0:47

Chase Elliott is looking for another shot at the Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin keeps knocking on the championship door 0:33

Denny Hamlin keeps knocking on the championship door

Erik Jones takes over as driver of the No. 20 car 0:57

Erik Jones takes over as driver of the No. 20 car

Jamie McMurray won the Daytona 500 in 2010 0:53

Jamie McMurray won the Daytona 500 in 2010

NASCAR's Alex Bowman is focused on beating his competitors

View More Video