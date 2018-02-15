NASCAR: Daytona 500: What you need to know about Sunday’s race

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500.
Distance: 200 laps, or 500 miles.
Where: Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile, asphalt trioval in Daytona Beach, Florida.
When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
TV: FOX.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Kurt Busch.
Also this week: Powershares QQQ 300, Xfinity Series, Daytona International Speedway, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, FS1.
Worth mentioning: This is the 60th running of the Daytona 500, nicknamed “The Great American Race” and the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing.”
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Alex Bowman: The successor to Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 car won his first Daytona 500 pole.
Denny Hamlin: The 2016 Daytona 500 winner had a strong showing in qualifying, finishing second.
NOT
Danica Patrick: Her lesser car performed as such, and she finished 28th in initial qualifying.
Martin Truex Jr.: The reigning Cup Series champion came in 26th in qualifying and has only finished in the top 10 at Daytona three times in 25 races.
Brendan Marks
