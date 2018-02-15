You won’t have to look far to find rookie Alex Bowman in the NASCAR Daytona 500 lineup. He’s at the top of the list.
NASCAR: Daytona 500: What you need to know about Sunday’s race

By Brendan Marks

February 15, 2018 08:00 AM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500.

Distance: 200 laps, or 500 miles.

Where: Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile, asphalt trioval in Daytona Beach, Florida.

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

TV: FOX.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Kurt Busch.

Also this week: Powershares QQQ 300, Xfinity Series, Daytona International Speedway, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, FS1.

Worth mentioning: This is the 60th running of the Daytona 500, nicknamed “The Great American Race” and the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing.”

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Alex Bowman: The successor to Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 car won his first Daytona 500 pole.

Denny Hamlin: The 2016 Daytona 500 winner had a strong showing in qualifying, finishing second.

NOT

Danica Patrick: Her lesser car performed as such, and she finished 28th in initial qualifying.

Martin Truex Jr.: The reigning Cup Series champion came in 26th in qualifying and has only finished in the top 10 at Daytona three times in 25 races.

