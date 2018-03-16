NASCAR’s Kurt Busch is selling his Lake Norman mansion. Here’s price, what you get.

Former NASCAR champion driver Kurt Busch is selling his Lake Norman mansion in Mooresville for $3.95 million.
“Every room in the house has a beautiful view of the lake,” Busch said in a 2015 Monster Energy YouTube video titled “Kurt Busch Lake Life.” The video has been viewed more than 400,000 times.
The European-style, all-stone mansion features “long, open views of the lake;” three fireplaces, including one in an “owner’s suite;” a lake-level grotto with three fountains and a two-level pier with a lounge on the upper deck, according to Christie’s.
Busch said in the 2015 video that he also loves the kitchen-living area – “It’s the perfect room for entertaining” – his upstairs trophy room and downstairs man cave. Outside, he said, “Can’t beat this view ... when you have the pool going into the lake like this. I just can’t decide which I’m gonna go swim in.”
“It’s tranquil, inviting,” Busch said in the video while touring the outside grounds. “All the guests love coming out here.”
As he begins his video tour of the 9,500-square-foot home, Busch said, “Welcome to ‘Chateau de Busch.”
Built in 2007, the home has four bedrooms and five full baths.
Iredell County values the home and land at a combined $3.2 million, county records show. Busch paid $3.29 million for the home, Realtor.com reported in 2013.
The home is on private Landover Lane, just outside Trump National Golf Club Charlotte off Brawley School Road.
Busch, the 2004 Cup series champion, drives the No. 41 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing.
His mansion is the second on Lake Norman linked to NASCAR to capture headlines in recent weeks.
A mansion that hosted some of the most memorable dinner scenes in Hollywood history – in the comedy “Talladega Nights,” featuring fictitious NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby as played by Will Ferrell – sold for $4 million.
The sale of the European-style estate is the highest-priced closing in a year for the Cornelius area, according to Tracy Davis of Ivester Jackson Christie’s International Real Estate
Staff researcher Maria David contributed.
