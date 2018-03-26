Martinsville NASCAR results, 3 takeaways on another win by 2018’s dominant operation

Clint Bowyer won the STP 500 on Monday, his first win in 190 races, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Monday’s race:
1. We have our first (sort of) surprising playoff driver this season.
Not that Bowyer is a bad driver by any means – he has finished in the top 10 in half of this season’s races so far – but he was far from a lock to win a race this season. The guy hasn’t won since 2012, you know? But now Bowyer has another victory under his belt and he’s into the 2018 playoffs. Bowyer’s victory could prove to be a sign of more to come in 2018, or it could turn out to be a fluke. Either way, his slot in the playoffs is all but guaranteed. Last year, Austin Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 to sneak into the playoffs. Are there more drivers waiting to steal victories? We’ll see, but for the time being, Bowyer’s inclusion in the playoffs has to come as a bit of a surprise.
2. One team has risen above the rest.
So much for the titans at Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing (or really, most of the top teams in NASCAR’s Cup Series). So far this season, Stewart-Haas Racing has proven far and away the best team in racing’s best division. Kevin Harvick has three victories, and now Bowyer has one, too. Add in that Aric Almirola was a half lap away from winning the Daytona 500, and it was feasible for SHR to take home five of the first six trophies. Those three and Kurt Busch are all in the top 11 of the standings, and it doesn’t seem like Stewart-Haas will drop off anytime soon. If anything, SHR is only getting started on what could be a runaway year.
3. The manufacturers are starting to fall more in line with expectations.
Before the year began, the general consensus was that the Toyotas would continue their dominance, the new Chevy would take time to break in, and the Fords would ... well, the Fords were the wild card. And after a crazy first few weeks, the manufacturers standings are finally starting to fall in line with everyone’s expectations. Two Toyotas are atop the charts in Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., followed by three Fords and then another Toyota. The best Chevy is Kyle Larson in ninth. Now, will those standings hold up all season? Probably not. But for now, it’s somewhat reassuring that things are working out as anticipated.
NASCAR Monster Energy STP 500
Monday at Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.526 miles
Fin.
St
Driver
Car
Laps
1
9
Clint Bowyer
Ford
500
2
2
Kyle Busch
Toyota
500
3
5
Ryan Blaney
Ford
500
4
1
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
500
5
8
Kevin Harvick
Ford
500
6
3
Joey Logano
Ford
500
7
16
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
500
8
25
AJ Allmendinger
Chevrolet
500
9
21
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
500
10
4
Brad Keselowski
Ford
500
11
11
Kurt Busch
Ford
500
12
6
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
500
13
15
Paul Menard
Ford
500
14
10
Aric Almirola
Ford
500
15
18
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
499
16
7
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
499
17
13
Erik Jones
Toyota
497
18
23
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
497
19
14
Ryan Newman
Chevrolet
497
20
20
William Byron
Chevrolet
497
21
24
Michael McDowell
Ford
497
22
32
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
496
23
22
Chris Buescher
Chevrolet
496
24
29
Kasey Kahne
Chevrolet
496
25
28
David Ragan
Ford
495
26
26
Jamie McMurray
Chevrolet
495
27
35
Cole Whitt
Chevrolet
493
28
37
DJ Kennington
Toyota
493
29
33
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
493
30
12
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
493
31
38
JJ Yeley
Chevrolet
493
32
31
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
488
33
27
Trevor Bayne
Ford
486
34
19
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Chevrolet
486
35
30
Harrison Rhodes
Chevrolet
482
36
34
Gray Gaulding
Toyota
481
37
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ford
481
38
36
Landon Cassill
Chevrolet
211
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
