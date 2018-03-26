Clint Bowyer (wearing helmet) celebrates with his crew after winning a NASCAR Cup series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., on Monday.
Clint Bowyer (wearing helmet) celebrates with his crew after winning a NASCAR Cup series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., on Monday. Matt Bell AP
ThatsRacin

Martinsville NASCAR results, 3 takeaways on another win by 2018’s dominant operation

March 26, 2018 07:37 PM

Martinsville, Va.

Clint Bowyer won the STP 500 on Monday, his first win in 190 races, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Monday’s race:

1. We have our first (sort of) surprising playoff driver this season.

Not that Bowyer is a bad driver by any means – he has finished in the top 10 in half of this season’s races so far – but he was far from a lock to win a race this season. The guy hasn’t won since 2012, you know? But now Bowyer has another victory under his belt and he’s into the 2018 playoffs. Bowyer’s victory could prove to be a sign of more to come in 2018, or it could turn out to be a fluke. Either way, his slot in the playoffs is all but guaranteed. Last year, Austin Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 to sneak into the playoffs. Are there more drivers waiting to steal victories? We’ll see, but for the time being, Bowyer’s inclusion in the playoffs has to come as a bit of a surprise.

2. One team has risen above the rest.

So much for the titans at Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing (or really, most of the top teams in NASCAR’s Cup Series). So far this season, Stewart-Haas Racing has proven far and away the best team in racing’s best division. Kevin Harvick has three victories, and now Bowyer has one, too. Add in that Aric Almirola was a half lap away from winning the Daytona 500, and it was feasible for SHR to take home five of the first six trophies. Those three and Kurt Busch are all in the top 11 of the standings, and it doesn’t seem like Stewart-Haas will drop off anytime soon. If anything, SHR is only getting started on what could be a runaway year.

3. The manufacturers are starting to fall more in line with expectations.

Before the year began, the general consensus was that the Toyotas would continue their dominance, the new Chevy would take time to break in, and the Fords would ... well, the Fords were the wild card. And after a crazy first few weeks, the manufacturers standings are finally starting to fall in line with everyone’s expectations. Two Toyotas are atop the charts in Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., followed by three Fords and then another Toyota. The best Chevy is Kyle Larson in ninth. Now, will those standings hold up all season? Probably not. But for now, it’s somewhat reassuring that things are working out as anticipated.

NASCAR Monster Energy STP 500

Monday at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Va.

Lap length: 0.526 miles

Fin.

St

Driver

Car

Laps

1

9

Clint Bowyer

Ford

500

2

2

Kyle Busch

Toyota

500

3

5

Ryan Blaney

Ford

500

4

1

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

500

5

8

Kevin Harvick

Ford

500

6

3

Joey Logano

Ford

500

7

16

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

500

8

25

AJ Allmendinger

Chevrolet

500

9

21

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

500

10

4

Brad Keselowski

Ford

500

11

11

Kurt Busch

Ford

500

12

6

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

500

13

15

Paul Menard

Ford

500

14

10

Aric Almirola

Ford

500

15

18

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

499

16

7

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

499

17

13

Erik Jones

Toyota

497

18

23

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

497

19

14

Ryan Newman

Chevrolet

497

20

20

William Byron

Chevrolet

497

21

24

Michael McDowell

Ford

497

22

32

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

496

23

22

Chris Buescher

Chevrolet

496

24

29

Kasey Kahne

Chevrolet

496

25

28

David Ragan

Ford

495

26

26

Jamie McMurray

Chevrolet

495

27

35

Cole Whitt

Chevrolet

493

28

37

DJ Kennington

Toyota

493

29

33

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

493

30

12

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

493

31

38

JJ Yeley

Chevrolet

493

32

31

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

488

33

27

Trevor Bayne

Ford

486

34

19

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Chevrolet

486

35

30

Harrison Rhodes

Chevrolet

482

36

34

Gray Gaulding

Toyota

481

37

17

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ford

481

38

36

Landon Cassill

Chevrolet

211

