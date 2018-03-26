NASCAR points leader Kyle Busch leaves Martinsville with another silver medal

It speaks volumes that Kyle Busch, currently in first place in the NASCAR standings, was so stinkin’ unhappy.
Now, take that statement with a caveat: Busch can’t be too unhappy to be atop the Cup series leaderboard. But the way he’s gotten there? Well, that’s certainly a cause for frustration.
Busch finished second on Monday at Martinsville Speedway, barely behind Clint Bowyer. It was his third runner-up finish so far this season ... and we’re only six races in. Sprinkled between those silver medals is a bronze, too, from last weekend in California.
So yeah, frustrated is a fair way to put it.
Never miss a local story.
“We take solace, sure, but you know, ultimately we’re here to win each and every week,” Busch said. “I know everybody is, but we’ve been that close each and every week.
“We’re right there, we’re knocking on the door.”
But so far, Busch and the rest of the No. 18 team have been unable to knock it down.
And after the way their 2017 season ended, they cannot be pleased with that.
Last season, Busch made an exceptional run through the playoffs and into the championship race at Homestead. There he was, as he was all season, one of the best cars. But not the best.
That went to Martin Truex Jr., who kept Busch from winning his second Cup Series championship. But given the way he plowed through the playoffs in 2017, it was expected before this year that Busch would continue his hot streak.
And he has. Just, that hasn’t converted into victories yet.
Yet.
“We’ve been the closest thing to everybody each and every week,” Busch said. “ I wouldn’t say it’s one particular thing that we can pinpoint, we’ve just been beat by somebody kind of hitting it a little bit more than we have.”
This week that somebody was Bowyer, who snapped a 190-race winless streak and stole the chance for Busch to win back-to-back grandfather clocks at Martinsville. His victory at the track in the fall clinched his spot in the championship race. But instead of another addition for his living room, Busch could never quite catch Bowyer. He got close, real close – nearly bumping Bowyer’s bumper at one point – but eventually he couldn’t wade his way through the lapped traffic.
And so another second place it would be.
Make no mistake – Busch could win multiple races this season. And we might not have to wait long , if his first six finishes are to be believed. But for now, it’s more of a waiting game, especially since drivers have next weekend off.
That clearly irks Busch. That’s also not a surprise, given how competitive he is. But the point remains – he’s ticked, even while spearheading the NASCAR leaderboard.
“Just didn’t quite have it,” Busch said of his performance Monday. “We’re right there, just not being able to knock it through.”
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
Comments