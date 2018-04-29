Top Fuel champ says he lacks a four-wide ‘recipe.’ But at ZMax, he was cookin’

Steve Torrence of Kilgore, Texas, has said in the past that he doesn’t care much for the “four-wide” drag racing format.
But the results he’s had in the last year or so indicate he may be warming up to it.
Torrence won the championship in the Top Fuel division of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the ZMax Dragway on Sunday afternoon for his third straight first-place finish in a four-wide event.
“If I knew what the recipe was for this, I’d write it down so I wouldn’t forget it,” said Torrence, who won the Top Fuel title in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Four-Wides three weeks ago and took the top spot here last April.
Torrence won with a time of 3.813 seconds at 326.56 mph.
“The car performed flawlessly. Everybody says it, but I’ve got a lot of faith in these guys, and I just drive and try not to run over anything or do something dumb. I was pretty confident even when the track got slick later in the day.”
Cruz Pedregon of Torrence, Calif., broke a 92-race winless streak to take the Funny Car division over veteran John Force, who was looking for a record 149th win in a national NHRA event.
Force didn’t get that milestone, but Pedregon noted the numerical significance of his own victory.
“My first (NHRA) win was in 1992 so I guess 92 is meaningful to me,” said Pedregon of the streak, which dated back to 2014. “We’ve had to completely rebuild a team, bring in new people. It’s been frustrating sometimes, but we’ve kept our heads down. I don’t want to do this if I’m not going to be competitive, but we now have a car and a team that people respect.”
John Force’s daughters, Courtney and Brittany, had been the top qualifiers on Saturday, Brittany in a track record second pass of 3.689 seconds at 318.39 mph in Top Fuel and Courtney in 3.873 seconds at 332.92 mph in Funny Car.
But Brittany was eliminated in Sunday’s first quad race, finishing third in 4.473 seconds. Courtney reached the final quad, but finished third behind Pedregon and her father.
In the Pro Stock final, Erica Enders of New Orleans took advantage of a fast reaction time (0.14 seconds) to win the Pro Stock final and her first four-wide race.
“We made a car change going into our home race in Houston last week, which we really needed,” she said. “It’s hard enough with just one competitor, but in four-wide it’s easy to rush things so you have to have your mind right and your heart rate under control. This is an extra-special accomplishment. I hope it’s the first of a big year yet to come.”
In the final quad, Enders held off Vincent Nobile and top qualifier Drew Skillman, who was looking for his first win of the season. No top qualifier in Pro Stock has won a title so far in 2018.
She finished in 6.535 seconds at 212.73 mph.
Jerry Savoie of Cut Off, La., took his first victory of the season and his first-ever four-wide win in the Pro Stock Motorycle Division, edging out Andrew Hines.
NHRA Four-Wide Nationals
Sunday
At zMax Dragway
Concord, N.C.
Final Finish Order
Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Doug Kalitta. 3. Terry McMillen. 4. Clay Millican. 5. Dom Lagana. 6. Shawn Reed. 7. Mike Salinas. 8. Audrey Worm. 9. Brittany Force. 10. Tony Schumacher. 11. Antron Brown. 12. Kyle Wurtzel. 13. Leah Pritchett. 14. Scott Palmer. 15. Richie Crampton. 16. Pat Dakin.
Funny Car
1. Cruz Pedregon. 2. John Force. 3. Tommy Johnson Jr.. 4. Courtney Force. 5. J.R. Todd. 6. Robert Hight. 7. Jack Beckman. 8. Ron Capps. 9. John Smith. 10. Bob Tasca III. 11. Tim Wilkerson. 12. Dale Creasy Jr.. 13. Jim Campbell. 14. Matt Hagan. 15. Jonnie Lindberg. 16. Shawn Langdon.
Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders. 2. Vincent Nobile. 3. Chris McGaha. 4. Drew Skillman. 5. Jeg Coughlin. 6. Bo Butner. 7. Alex Laughlin. 8. Tanner Gray. 9. Jason Line. 10. Greg Anderson. 11. John Gaydosh Jr. 12. Alan Prusiensky. 13. Val Smeland. 14. Deric Kramer. 15. Matt Hartford. 16. Kenny Delco.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Jerry Savoie. 2. Andrew Hines. 3. Scotty Pollacheck. 4. Matt Smith. 5. LE Tonglet. 6. Ryan Oehler. 7. Cory Reed. 8. Angelle Sampey. 9. Angie Smith. 10. Karen Stoffer. 11. Joey Gladstone. 12. Jim Underdahl. 13. Eddie Krawiec. 14. Steve Johnson. 15. Hector Arana Jr. 16. Hector Arana.
Final Results
Top Fuel_Steve Torrence, 3.813 seconds, 326.56 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 4.010 seconds, 278.12 mph and Terry McMillen, 4.361 seconds, 235.72 mph and Clay Millican, 5.295 seconds, 129.97 mph.
Funny Car_Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 4.059, 310.84 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.098, 307.93 and Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.143, 275.39 and Courtney Force, Camaro, 6.215, 114.46.
Pro Stock_Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.535, 212.73 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.520, 212.69 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, 8.237, 118.82 and Drew Skillman, Camaro, 18.515, 43.69.
Pro Stock Motorcycle_Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.784, 195.73 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.873, 197.05 and Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.865, 193.79 and Matt Smith, Victory, DQ.
Pro Modified_Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.743, 254.09 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.763, 243.68 and Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.775, 250.74 and Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 6.393, 162.10.
Top Alcohol Dragster_Megan Meyer, 5.192, 276.29 def. Dan Page, 5.250, 276.97.
Top Alcohol Funny Car_Annie Whiteley, Chevy Camaro, 5.467, 267.59 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 6.296, 177.77.
Competition Eliminator_Frank Aragona, Dragster, 7.378, 172.83 def. Al Ackerman, Dragster, 7.983, 151.39.
Super Stock_Anthony Bertozzi, Pontiac Grand Am, 9.411, 110.71 def. Bryan Worner, Chevrolet, Foul - Red Light.
Stock Eliminator_Thomas Fletcher, Chevy Camaro, 10.228, 117.67 def. James Williamson, Camaro, 11.485, 113.49.
Super Comp_Jonathan Anderson, Dragster, 8.891, 162.78 def. Sherman Adcock, Dragster, 8.880, 166.91.
Super Gas_Ken Griffiths, Chevy Corvette, 9.884, 152.68 def. Steve Furr, Chevy Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Factory Stock Showdown_Arthur Kohn, Chevy Camaro, 8.087, 168.56 def. David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 8.036, 167.84.
Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com_Holden Laris, Dragster, 6.235, 208.71 def. Larry Roberts, Dragster, 6.104, 221.13.
Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com_Don O’Neal, Chevrolet, 6.903, 193.29 def. Sandy Wilkins, Chevy Camaro, 6.627, 208.14.
Round-by-round
Top Fuel
Round One_Steve Torrence, 3.709, 331.53 and Terry McMillen, 4.453, 237.71 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 5.500, 122.46 and Pat Dakin, broke. Doug Kalitta, 3.762, 328.70 and Mike Salinas, 4.087, 222.84 def. Antron Brown, 4.872, 130.04 and Richie Crampton, 10.437, 38.24. Dom Lagana, 3.834, 324.05 and Clay Millican, 4.376, 194.18 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.726, 219.72 and Leah Pritchett, 4.999, 174.77. Shawn Reed, 4.045, 238.60 and Audrey Worm, 4.238, 225.86 def. Brittany Force, 4.473, 264.18 and Scott Palmer, 9.401, 91.73.
Semifinals_Kalitta, 3.809, 317.64 and Millican, 3.874, 317.34 def. Lagana, 3.903, 309.13 and Salinas, 4.934, 155.24. McMillen, 3.850, 321.65 and Torrence, 3.873, 286.80 def. Reed, 3.956, 285.47 and Worm, broke.
Final_Torrence, 3.813, 326.56 def. Kalitta, 4.010, 278.12, McMillen, 4.361, 235.72 and Millican, 5.295, 129.97.
Funny Car
Round One_Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.566, 273.27 and Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.585, 218.16 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Stratus, 4.703, 174.91 and Jonnie Lindberg, Ford Mustang, 9.074, 77.52. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.979, 311.41 and John Force, Camaro, 4.307, 283.19 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.686, 199.17 and Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.052, 157.72. Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 4.156, 243.55 and Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.374, 215.00 def. John Smith, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.315, 256.84 and Matt Hagan, Charger, 5.145, 127.07. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.031, 305.42 and Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.427, 237.71 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.667, 167.63 and Shawn Langdon, Camry, 14.795, 79.49.
Semifinals_Pedregon, 4.055, 309.20 and Johnson Jr., 4.007, 314.02 def. Hight, 4.610, 192.49 and Capps, 5.233, 140.44. J. Force, 4.108, 299.66 and C. Force, 4.115, 255.68 def. Todd, 4.435, 245.94 and Beckman, 4.717, 204.79.
Final_Pedregon, 4.059, 310.84 def. J. Force, 4.098, 307.93, Johnson Jr., 4.143, 275.39 and C. Force, 6.215, 114.46.
Pro Stock
Round One_-- Alex Laughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.548, 211.96 and Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.544, 212.33 def. John Gaydosh Jr, Chevrolet Camaro, 7.149, 154.16 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 7.957, 103.40. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.515, 212.66 and Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.513, 212.16 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 7.283, 150.06 and Matt Hartford, Camaro, 10.321, 89.57. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.534, 211.30 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.540, 212.03 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.541, 212.93 and Kenny Delco, Camaro, 15.879, 52.83. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.500, 212.56 and Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.524, 212.03 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.539, 211.46 and Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.639, 209.23.
Semifinals_McGaha, 6.545, 211.63 and Nobile, 6.540, 211.93 def. Coughlin, 6.547, 211.76 and Gray, 6.546, 212.06. Enders, 6.517, 212.86 and Skillman, 6.526, 212.79 def. Butner, 6.552, 211.49 and Laughlin, 6.535, 211.96.
Final_Enders, 6.535, 212.73 def. Nobile, 6.520, 212.69, McGaha, 8.237, 118.82 and Skillman, 18.515, 43.69.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Round One_Andrew Hines, Harley Street Rod, 6.843, 195.03 and Angelle Sampey, Buell, 6.847, 194.66 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki TL1000, 6.924, 191.48 and Hector Arana, EBR, 16.364, 27.42. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki GSXR, 6.822, 193.88 and Matt Smith, Victory, 6.893, 194.69 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.907, 193.79 and Steve Johnson, TL1000, 6.924, 195.25. LE Tonglet, 6.854, 195.59 and Jerry Savoie, TL, 6.857, 191.95 def. Jim Underdahl, GSXR, 7.111, 176.95 and Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 9.362, 92.90. Cory Reed, Buell, 6.819, 194.66 and Ryan Oehler, Buell XB9R, 6.896, 194.88 def. Joey Gladstone, GSXR, 6.946, 187.11 and Eddie Krawiec, Street Rod, 6.881, 197.45.
Semifinals_-- Savoie, 6.765, 195.73 and Hines, 6.800, 197.94 def. Tonglet, 6.839, 196.02 and Sampey, 13.129, 57.27. Pollacheck, 6.844, 194.21 and M. Smith, 6.883, 194.24 def. Oehler, 6.930, 193.68 and Reed, 6.947, 194.16.
Final_Savoie, 6.784, 195.73 def. Hines, 6.873, 197.05, Pollacheck, 6.865, 193.79 and M. Smith, DQ.
Point Standings
Through 6-of-24 Events
Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 503. 2. Tony Schumacher, 426. 3. Doug Kalitta, 401. 4. Clay Millican, 384. 5. Antron Brown, 362. 6. Leah Pritchett, 315. 7. Brittany Force, 311. 8. Terry McMillen, 305. 9. Richie Crampton, 263. 10. Scott Palmer, 249.
Funny Car
1. Jack Beckman, 466. 2. Courtney Force, 425. 3. J.R. Todd, 403. 4. Matt Hagan, 395. 5. Robert Hight, 381. 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., 376. 7. Ron Capps, 352. 8. Cruz Pedregon, 274. 9. Shawn Langdon, 269. 10. Jonnie Lindberg, 256.
Pro Stock
1. Bo Butner, 434. 2. Vincent Nobile, 417. 3. Erica Enders, 406. 4. Chris McGaha, 403. 5. Greg Anderson, 377. 6. Drew Skillman, 362. 7. Deric Kramer, 359. 8. Tanner Gray, 340. 9. Jason Line, 335. 10. Alex Laughlin, 316.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Andrew Hines, 204. 2. Eddie Krawiec, 166. 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 154. 4. Jerry Savoie, 148. 5. Cory Reed, 107. 6 (tie), Hector Arana and Angelle Sampey, 105. 8. LE Tonglet, 95. 9. Steve Johnson, 88. 10 (tie), Ryan Oehler and Karen Stoffer, 83.
Comments