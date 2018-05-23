NASCAR's Cup Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord this week for the Coca-Cola 600. Above, Aric Almirola (10) leads the field at the start of Saturday's NASCAR Open, a qualifying race for the NASCAR All-Star Race at the same track.
NASCAR's Cup Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord this week for the Coca-Cola 600. Above, Aric Almirola (10) leads the field at the start of Saturday's NASCAR Open, a qualifying race for the NASCAR All-Star Race at the same track. Chuck Burton AP Photo

Coca-Cola 600, Sunday's NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: What you should know

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600.

Distance: 400 laps, or 600 miles.

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile asphalt oval in Concord.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday.

TV: FOX.

Radio: PRN.

Last year's winner: Austin Dillon.

Also this week: Alsco 300, Xfinity Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1 p.m., Saturday, FS1.

Worth mentioning: The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race on NASCAR's Cup Series circuit.

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon arrives with members of the Carolina Panthers in tow during driver introductions on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jeff Siner

Who's Hot/Who's Not

HOT

Kevin Harvick: It almost feels unfair not giving Harvick a category of his own, given his five wins in 12 races on top of an All-Star victory. He's on a hot streak not often seen in NASCAR history.

Joey Logano: A third-place finish in the All-Star race doesn't count for much, but he's still second in the Cup points standings.

NOT

Ryan Newman: It's been a rough year for Newman, who has slipped to 20th in the points standings.

Bubba Wallace: Not only did Wallace fail to qualify for the All-Star Race, but he's slipping into dangerous territory where the playoffs are no longer an option.

