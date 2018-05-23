Coca-Cola 600, Sunday's NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: What you should know

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600.
Distance: 400 laps, or 600 miles.
Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile asphalt oval in Concord.
When: 6 p.m. Sunday.
TV: FOX.
Radio: PRN.
Last year's winner: Austin Dillon.
Also this week: Alsco 300, Xfinity Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1 p.m., Saturday, FS1.
Worth mentioning: The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race on NASCAR's Cup Series circuit.
Who's Hot/Who's Not
HOT
Kevin Harvick: It almost feels unfair not giving Harvick a category of his own, given his five wins in 12 races on top of an All-Star victory. He's on a hot streak not often seen in NASCAR history.
Joey Logano: A third-place finish in the All-Star race doesn't count for much, but he's still second in the Cup points standings.
NOT
Ryan Newman: It's been a rough year for Newman, who has slipped to 20th in the points standings.
Bubba Wallace: Not only did Wallace fail to qualify for the All-Star Race, but he's slipping into dangerous territory where the playoffs are no longer an option.
Comments