Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers watch during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, April 20, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers watch during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, April 20, 2018, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash AP
Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers watch during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on Friday, April 20, 2018, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash AP

ThatsRacin

Danica Patrick reveals new details of how she met boyfriend Aaron Rodgers — and it's so 2012

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

May 24, 2018 11:31 PM

Danica Patrick revealed new details this week of how she met boyfriend Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

After she was introduced to the NFL star quarterback at the ESPYs in 2012, "It was quick, but I got his email address," Patrick said on the "Jenny McCarthy Show" on Sirius XM on Tuesday.

"And I remember thinking to myself, Oh, on the down-low," Patrick said. "Not a phone number, just an email address. Which is, whatever, I don't know. We kept in touch just a little bit," and some years didn't talk at all, she said.

"It wasn’t until, obviously, recently until we actually had phone numbers,” Patrick said.

Patrick acknowledged in January that she and Rodgers were dating.

“We refer to each other as Chicago and Green Bay," she said. "It's very cute.”

Patrick is a Bears fan. "It's like the Capulets and the Montagues, you know?" Patrick joked, referring to the feuding families in Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet."

Patrick will start in the seventh position at Sunday's Indy 500, her final race as a professional. Her final NASCAR race was earlier this year at the Daytona 500.

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick said that she thought that last year would be her last and was trying to prepare people. A phone call from her agent planted the seed to finish her cup career by racing in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067; @jmarusak

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is preparing to race in her final Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Following the team's final practice on Saturday, Patrick stopped to sign autographs for fans inside and outside her garage stall. Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com

  Comments  