Danica Patrick reveals new details of how she met boyfriend Aaron Rodgers — and it's so 2012

Danica Patrick revealed new details this week of how she met boyfriend Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

After she was introduced to the NFL star quarterback at the ESPYs in 2012, "It was quick, but I got his email address," Patrick said on the "Jenny McCarthy Show" on Sirius XM on Tuesday.

"And I remember thinking to myself, Oh, on the down-low," Patrick said. "Not a phone number, just an email address. Which is, whatever, I don't know. We kept in touch just a little bit," and some years didn't talk at all, she said.

"It wasn’t until, obviously, recently until we actually had phone numbers,” Patrick said.





Patrick acknowledged in January that she and Rodgers were dating.

“We refer to each other as Chicago and Green Bay," she said. "It's very cute.”

Patrick is a Bears fan. "It's like the Capulets and the Montagues, you know?" Patrick joked, referring to the feuding families in Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet."

Patrick will start in the seventh position at Sunday's Indy 500, her final race as a professional. Her final NASCAR race was earlier this year at the Daytona 500.

