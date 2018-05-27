'Super humbling.' Army bugler relishes her part in NASCAR's military tribute.

SHARE COPY LINK Army SSG Nicole Daley plays "Taps" during pre-race festivities at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The festivities honored each branch of the military and paid tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Jeff Siner

