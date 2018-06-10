NASCAR at Michigan: Results, 3 takeaways from Sunday's Cup series race

Clint Bowyer won the rain-shortened FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, his second win of the season, but there are other implications from the race, as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday at Michigan International Speedway:
1. (12) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 133 laps, 57 points.
2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 133, 52.
3. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 133, 46.
4. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 133, 40.
5. (15) Paul Menard, Ford, 133, 38.
6. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 133, 40.
7. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 133, 32.
8. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 133, 44.
9. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 133, 28.
10. (24) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 133, 30.
11. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, 133, 27.
12. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 133, 31.
13. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 133, 28.
14. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 133, 23.
15. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 133, 24.
16. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 133, 21.
17. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 133, 20.
18. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 133, 19.
19. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 133, 18.
20. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 133, 17.
21. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 133, 16.
22. (11) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 133, 15.
23. (29) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 133, 14.
24. (18) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 133, 13.
25. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 133, 12.
26. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 133, 0.
27. (32) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 133, 10.
28. (26) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 133, 18.
29. (7) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 133, 8.
30. (22) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 132, 7.
31. (34) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 132, 6.
32. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 132, 5.
33. (19) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 132, 4.
34. (37) D.J. Kennington, Toyota, 132, 3.
35. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, 132, 0.
36. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 131, 1.
37. (35) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 131, 0.
38. (27) David Ragan, Ford, accident, 35, 1.
39. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, transmission, 1, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.763 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 0 minutes, 15 seconds.
Margin of Victory: Under Caution.
Caution Flags: 8 for 30 laps.
Lead Changes: 9 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Ku.Busch 1-46; R.Blaney 47-61; K.Larson 62; K.Kahne 63-71; K.Harvick 72-87; P.Menard 88-90; K.Harvick 91-122; K.Kahne 123-124; K.Harvick 125; C.Bowyer 126-133
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 3 times for 46 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 45 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 14 laps; K.Kahne, 2 times for 9 laps; C.Bowyer, 1 time for 7 laps; P.Menard, 1 time for 2 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 0 laps.
