The Dallas Mavericks’ Seth Curry told a national TV audience Tuesday that he thought he was a better shooter than his brother, Stephen (right), of the Golden State Warriors.
The Dallas Mavericks’ Seth Curry told a national TV audience Tuesday that he thought he was a better shooter than his brother, Stephen (right), of the Golden State Warriors. Rodger Mallison TNS
The Dallas Mavericks’ Seth Curry told a national TV audience Tuesday that he thought he was a better shooter than his brother, Stephen (right), of the Golden State Warriors. Rodger Mallison TNS

Basketball

May 23, 2017 11:33 PM

Seth Curry says he’s a better shooter than Stephen Curry. Does dad, Dell, agree?

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Appearing on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” sports talk show, former Charlotte Christian and former Duke star Seth Curry was asked if he was a better shooter than his brother Stephen, the former Charlotte Christian and former Davidson star.

“I think so,” Seth said, before giving his brother a lot of credit for helping him in his career.

This season, Seth made 42.5 percent of his 3-point attempts for the Dallas Mavericks and shot 48 percent overall. Seth took 1,025 shots.

Stephen made 41 percent of his 3-point attempts for the Golden State Warriors and shot 46 percent overall. Of course, Stephen was a top 10 NBA scorer in the 2016-17 regular-season and took more than 1,000 shots than his brother.

Later, father Dell Curry, the former Charlotte Hornets star, weighed in on his two son’s shooting ability (and other topics) on the Players Tribune. While proclaiming that he can still shoot -- something we can attest to -- Dell Curry surmises that in 10 games of horse, that Stephen would come in last among the three.

Then Dell Curry grins.

Watch.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season

Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season 1:01

Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season
Time is running out for North Carolina to keep NCAA tournaments 0:43

Time is running out for North Carolina to keep NCAA tournaments
Before the Bulls with Steve Clifford 0:47

Before the Bulls with Steve Clifford

View More Video

Sports Videos