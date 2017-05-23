Seth Curry says he’s a better shooter than Stephen Curry. Does dad, Dell, agree?

Appearing on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” sports talk show, former Charlotte Christian and former Duke star Seth Curry was asked if he was a better shooter than his brother Stephen, the former Charlotte Christian and former Davidson star.
“I think so,” Seth said, before giving his brother a lot of credit for helping him in his career.
Are you a better shooter than Steph?— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 23, 2017
"I think so." — @sdotcurry@StephenCurry30: 46.8 FG%
Seth Curry: 48.1 FG% pic.twitter.com/6czOoDjeLK
This season, Seth made 42.5 percent of his 3-point attempts for the Dallas Mavericks and shot 48 percent overall. Seth took 1,025 shots.
Stephen made 41 percent of his 3-point attempts for the Golden State Warriors and shot 46 percent overall. Of course, Stephen was a top 10 NBA scorer in the 2016-17 regular-season and took more than 1,000 shots than his brother.
Later, father Dell Curry, the former Charlotte Hornets star, weighed in on his two son’s shooting ability (and other topics) on the Players Tribune. While proclaiming that he can still shoot -- something we can attest to -- Dell Curry surmises that in 10 games of horse, that Stephen would come in last among the three.
Then Dell Curry grins.
Watch.
Today, @SDotCurry claimed he's a better shooter than brother @StephenCurry30.— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 23, 2017
Dell Curry weighs in. pic.twitter.com/X4vrrvhHiQ
