Hornets Gameday: at Cleveland Cavaliers

3:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Cavaliers
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
G K. .Walker
23.9
3
G K. Irving
23.7
3.7
G N. .Batum
12.7
5.7
G J. Smith
9.6
2.3
TBD
F L. James
22.9
8.9
F M. Williams
11
6.9
F K. Love
22
9
C C. Zeller
11.4
4.3
C T. Thompson
5.6
9.6
Matchup to Watch
LeBron James vs. (hopefully) Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: James is averaging nearly a triple-double this early season. The Hornets sat Kidd-Gilchrist to rest his sore lower back Friday versus the Toronto Raptors. They could sure use his defense in this one. The Hornets listed Kidd-Gilchrist as questionable to play Sunday.
Observations
▪ The Hornets beat the Cavaliers last season in Charlotte. Winning in Cleveland against the defending champs is a much taller task
▪ Hornets point guard Kemba Walker scored a season-high 40 points Friday versus the Toronto Raptors and has scored 20 or more in seven consecutive games.
Tap-ins
▪ The Cavaliers have made at least 11 3s every game this season.
▪ The Hornets scored a season-high 15 3-pointers versus the Raptors Friday.
Did you know?
James won Eastern Conference player of the week each of the first two weeks of this season. He has now won that award 55 times.
Rick Bonnell
