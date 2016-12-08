Charlotte Hornets

December 8, 2016 8:37 PM

Hornets Gameday: versus the Orlando Magic

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Magic

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23.6

4

G D. Augustin

9.3

1.3

G N. Batum

13.5

7.3

G E. Fournier

16.9

3

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

10

7.2

F A. Gordon

9.8

4.5

F M. Williams

9.9

6.1

F S. Ibaka

14.5

6.6

C C. Zeller

10.6

5.8

C B. Biyombo

5.5

8.5

Matchup to Watch

Cody Zeller vs. Bismack Biyombo: Biyombo had a big postseason with the Toronto Raptors last season, which led to a lucrative free-agent contract with the Magic.

Observations

▪  The Hornets are the only team in the Southeast Division with a winning record.

▪  With Biyombo and Augustin starting, the Magic is somewhat Bobcats-South.

Tap-ins

▪  In a rarity this season, the Hornets enter this game with no injuries.

▪  This is the start of a rough run for the Hornets: Six games in nine nights with this being the only home game.

Did you know?

Dwight Howard is the Magic’s career leader in games of 10 or more rebounds with 486.

Rick Bonnell

Charlotte Hornets

