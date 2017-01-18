Roy Hibbert gives bench a lift in Charlotte Hornets’ win against Portland Trail Blazers

For a guy who didn’t even play in the previous game Monday against the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets reserve center Roy Hibbert sure had a night.
Hibbert scored a season-high 16 points and even an attempted lob pass fell through the rim, as the Hornets broke a five-game losing streak with a 107-85 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Spectrum Center.
Hibbert was pushed into lengthy duty when starting center Cody Zeller got into foul trouble early in the second half. The Hornets pulled away from the Trail Blazers early in the fourth quarter, playing mostly bench players.
The Hornets improved to 21-21, while the Trail Blazers fell to 18-26.
Kemb Walker finished with 23 points for the Hornets, whiile Damian Lillard scored 21 for the Blazers.
Three who mattered
Walker: After missing his first couple of attempts, Walker carried the Hornets in scoring the first half.
Nic Batum: He was all over the box score with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Marco Belinelli: He took the first steps in climbing out of a recent slump.
Observations
▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford said the decision to play Spencer Hawes, and not Hibbert, as backup center Monday against in Boston was matchup-specific to the Celtics’ centers taking so many long-range shots.
▪ Hibbert had a nice first half, making four of five shots, including three jumpers. I asked about Hibbert’s knee soreness before the game; Clifford said Hibbert has “good days and bad days” in regard to his right knee.
▪ Belinelli had seven quick points Wednesday. He had really struggled since missing five games with an ankle sprain. In the six games that followed, Belinelli averaged 7.5 points on 13-of-46 shooting.
▪ The Hornets usually live at the foul line, but they attempted only seven free throws in the first half. They seemed overly jump shot-oriented that half.
▪ The crowd got a kick out of chanting “Let’s go Roy!” in the second half.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Hornets were again without Jeremy Lamb, who missed his third consecutive game with an inflamed metatarsal.
▪ HIbbert’s eight first-half points were more than he scored in 18 of his previous 20 games.
▪ The Hornets are hosting a food drive, in conjunction with Food Lion, to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. Fans are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to any home game through Feb. 9 or to make a $3 donation. Those donating will be entered in a drawing for four lower-level seats to the Mar. 20 home game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Report card
B+ OFFENSE: They shot OK, but didn’t get the ball into the paint enough.
B DEFENSE: This was the first time in nine games holding an opponent below 100 points.
B+ COACHING: Tuesday practice obviously paid dividends.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
