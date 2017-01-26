Hornets Gameday: at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Knicks
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23
4.1
G D. Rose
18.1
4
G N. Batum
14.7
7.3
G C. Lee
9.7
2.9
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.5
F C. Anthony
22.6
6
F M. Williams
10.7
5.5
F K. Porzingis
18.9
7.1
C R. Hibbert
5.3
3.5
C J. Noah
5.4
9.2
Matchup to Watch
Carmelo Anthony vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Anthony’s time with the Knicks hasn’t been particularly successful, but he’s still one of the most gifted scorers in the NBA.
Observations
▪ The Hornets and Knicks split the first two games of this season’s series. Friday night decides it, in a three-game set.
▪ The Knicks made some major, and expensive, changes in the offseason, acquiring Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and former Hornet Courtney Lee. The results have been underwhelming.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets play four of their next five on the road, after the longest home stand of the season -- five games at Spectrum Center, in which the Hornets went 3-2.
▪ The Knicks haven’t won a season series with the Hornets since the 2012-13 season.
Did you know?
Anthony’s 62 points in a 2014 game is the most ever scored on the Hornets.
Rick Bonnell
