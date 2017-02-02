Warriors’ Stephen Curry proving he still ranks among NBA’s elite

“What’s wrong with Stephen Curry?”
Believe it or not, that was said early this NBA season in the Bay Area. Some actually worried that the Golden State Warriors’ two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was out of synch or off a step.
If that ever was accurate this season, it’s certainly not lately, particularly Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. The former Davidson star threatened his NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a game. He finished with 11 – two short of his career-best – while sitting out the fourth quarter of a 126-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.
Curry scored 39 points, setting the tone by shooting 6-of-8 from outside the arc in the first quarter. That the Warriors led by as many as 22 in the first quarter demonstrates how dominant the 42-7 Warriors are.
So, about that fretting over Curry’s production. ...
“People overreact,’’ said Curry’s teammate, Klay Thompson, who scored 29 Wednesday. “He sets such a high bar” with his consistency and greatness.
The Hornets have troubles, having lost their sixth consecutive game. The Warriors, on the other hand, just needed some fine-tuning after opening the season 4-2.
That was both natural and predictable. It was great to add a former MVP in forward Kevin Durant, who signed with the Warriors over the summer. But assimilating such a dynamic talent into a star-studded mix was an adjustment.
Managing that adjustment fell on the point guard, Curry.
“It all makes sense when you think about it,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “You add a K.D., and some other players, to the roster, then the point guard has to sort of settle in and figure it all out.
“He seems much more comfortable now than he did a couple of months ago.”
Kerr played point guard at Arizona and for most of a long NBA career. He was far from a dominant athlete, so he had to be a problem-solver. He expects as much from Curry, and that’s happening.
The duality of a point guard with great scoring ability is expressing his talent while also drawing the best out of others. Curry excelled at both Wednesday, finishing with eight assists.
Curry was swishing from 30 feet and baffling the Hornets with his dribbling. He made one move that caused Hornets forward Marvin Williams to crash to the floor as Curry drove to the rim.
This was the Warriors’ sixth consecutive victory over the Hornets. The final score looked better than the game; the Warriors led by as many as 32 points.
Hornets coach Steve Clifford was asked to evaluate the Warriors’ strengths. Beyond the obvious – that Curry and Thompson are so exceptional at creating 3-point shots – Clifford mentioned Golden State’s ability to switch constantly on defense and to cut proficiently to the basket.
At the end of his interview, Clifford was asked about people questioning whether Curry had slipped a bit this season.
“I never said that,” Clifford said with a chuckle.
No, he didn’t. Anyone who did has probably long forgotten whatever possessed them to think that.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
