With realistic expectations, Miles Plumlee did fine in his Charlotte Hornets debut

First, a disclaimer: Miles Plumlee warned Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford in advance that he wasn’t in top condition.
Clifford understood. When an NBA player isn’t used much – and Plumlee averaged just 10 minutes this season for the Milwaukee Bucks – all the stationary bikes in the world can’t replicate the exertion involved in live game action.
When you keep that in perspective (I saw Plumlee guzzling Gatorade at one point in the first half), this debut as a Hornet was promising.
Without practicing once with his new team, Plumlee played 18 minutes Saturday, in altitude, against the Utah Jazz. He finished with four points and eight rebounds. He didn’t get outplayed when matched against Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was an All-Star candidate.
There was nothing about Plumlee’s night that made you think this trade will end up a disaster.
I know it’s going to be hard for him to live up to making more than $12 million a season, but that’s old news. The Hornets agreed Thursday to assume that contract, and there aren’t generally give-backs in the NBA.
The more important thing right now is demonstrating he can help dig this team out of a seven-game losing streak. Clifford billed him as a guy who could bring physicality, a weakness for this team this season. He did.
They need rebounding. He rebounded. They need another big man who can deal with the pick-and-roll at both ends. He can.
Even playing sick, Kemba Walker is quite a competitor.
Yes, it sounds crazy that Plumlee will be paid more than $36 million over the next three seasons to be a backup center. But these are inflationary times in the NBA, and so long as Plumlee isn’t a bust – and he wasn’t Saturday – this is a guy Clifford can utilize.
Some other thoughts
All-Star point guard Kemba Walker missed Friday practice with an illness, and he played for much of Saturday like a guy who got up out of a sick bed. He finished with a respectable 18 points and six assists, but he started this game 1-of-6 from the field and clearly didn’t have his usual burst to the rim.
On the other hand, he beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter with a 3-pointer from 26 feet. Even playing sick, he’s quite a competitor.
Saturday night was the continuation of an ugly trend – awful fourth-quarter defense. The Hornets were outscored in the fourth 32-16 and gave up 56 percent shooting to the Jazz. Clifford said post-game the Hornets’ defensive efficiency rating in the fourth quarter is 19th among 30 NBA teams.
It sure didn’t help that the Hornets were in the penalty the last 6 minutes, 47 seconds of this game. That allowed the Jazz to go to the foul line 12 times in the fourth quarter.
The 3-point shooting was terrific Saturday. The Hornets made 13-of-33 (39 percent), including 8-of-12 in the third quarter, when the Hornets generated 38 points.
The Hornets are just 20th in the NBA in 3-point percentage this season at 35.3 percent. That comes as both a surprise and a disappointment to Clifford.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
