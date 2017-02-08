Charlotte Hornets’ Ramon Sessions out 4-6 weeks following knee surgery

Charlotte Hornets backup point guard Ramon Sessions is out four to six weeks, following surgery Wednesday to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.
Sessions suffered the injury while playing against the Golden State Warriors three games ago. This is the first time in his nine-year NBA career that Sessions has needed surgery to address an injury.
Sessions told the Observer Saturday that the tear was small enough that he hoped surgery wouldn’t be necessarily. However, he elected to have the procedure at New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery.
Sessions has averaged 6.2 points and 2.6 assists in 16 minutes a game, playing behind All-Star point guard Kemba Walker. With Sessions out, Brian Roberts moves up to the backup spot.
The other alternative at point guard is Ray McCallum, currently playing on a 10-day contract after spending this season in the Development League.
