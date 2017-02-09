Dell Curry proud that son Stephen spoke up for inclusion, diversity

Charlotte Hornets broadcaster Dell Curry said he’s proud of how his son, Golden State Warriors star Stephen, dealt with concerns about comments made by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank concerning the Trump presidency.
Stephen Curry sought out context from Plank, who said his comments related only to the pro-business environment President Donald Trump advocates. Curry has concerns with Trump’s views on social issues such as inclusion, and wanted to know if Under Armour, for which he endorses shoes and apparel, reflects Trump’s views.
“I thought it was very well thought out, very articulate. And it was from the heart,” Dell Curry said of Stephen’s comments Wednesday to San Jose Mercury News columnist Marcus Thompson.
Curry signed a contract extension with Under Armour in 2015 that reportedly runs through 2024 and includes equity in the company. Curry called various Under Armour officials this week, asking for context on Plank’s comments during an interview with CNBC.
“It was surprising because I know my experience with Under Armour and Kevin,” Curry told the Mercury News. “We share a lot of the same values when it comes to being a good human being. Understanding inclusiveness, equality, diversity.
“Every mantra I live by, they share that. And so when you blur the lines of business and politics, there is an opportunity for things to get muddy, and that’s what happened with (Plank’s) comments.”
Plank said he considers Trump an asset to the country, which caused Curry to take a dig at Trump.
“I agree with that description,” Curry said of the term “asset” in reference to Trump, “If you removed the ‘et.’ ”
Said Dell Curry, “I think most people who read the article stopped after the first sentence.
“If you read the entire article and his thoughts, he has a legitimate argument and needed some clarity on where Under Armour stood. I think he had a good conversation with Kevin Plank and the people at Under Armour. So we’ll see what happens going forward.”
Stephen Curry met Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, several times during Obama’s eight years in the White House, sometimes playing golf with the president.
Dell Curry said Stephen’s comments reflect how he and his wife, Sonya, raised their three children.
“All he’s trying to say is this is not about how much money you make, it’s about the lives that you change and how you treat people,” Dell said.
“That’s what this country should be all about. That’s what he stands for, that’s what our family stands for, and he wants to make sure that people who represent him and who he represents have the same values."
Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell
Comments