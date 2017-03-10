Charlotte Hornets go wire-to-wire in easy victory against Orlando Magic

The Charlotte Hornets grabbed the lead early and went on to an easy 121-81 NBA victory Friday against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center.
The Hornets (29-36) got 23 points from point guard Kemba Walker and a double-double from forward Marvin Williams (12 points, 18 rebounds) in what was the first game of a three-game homestand for a team trying to climb into contention for a berth in the NBA playoffs.
The Hornets, who led 58-40 at halftime, shot 59.5 percent from the field and never let the Magic (24-42) off the floor.
Charlotte got a significant boost from its bench, especially in the second quarter when the Hornets pulled away. Marco Belinelli (18 points), Brian Roberts (15), Christian Wood (14) and Jeremy Lamb (10) all scored in double figures.
Three who mattered
Kemba Walker: Led the Hornets with 23 points, knocking down five-of-eight 3-pointers.
Marvin Williams: Had 12 rebounds by halftime, finishing with 18 to go with 12 points.
Aaron Gordon: Magic center was the only Orlando player who seemed to have much interest in playing, scoring 20 points and grabbing five rebounds.
Observations
▪ Former Hornet center Bismack Biyombo, now with the Magic, had a first half he’d probably like to forget. Biyombo, never know for his free-throw shooting, missed his first five from the charity line before finally making one. At the end of the half, Charlotte’s Marvin Williams – and old teammate – threw down a vicious dunk over Biyombo, who was whistled for the foul.
▪ There was a decent-sized crowd at Spectrum Center, impressive because there was a college basketball game on television that a lot of fans were probably interested in.
▪ The Hornets got a big boost from the bench in the first half. Point guard Brian Roberts scored 10 points on four-of-five shooting, with Marco Belinelli adding six and Jeremy Lamb three.
Worth mentioning
▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford said pregame he didn’t know how long forward Johnny O’Bryant, who sprained his ankle Wednesday against Miami, will be out.
▪ The Hornets never trailed, jumping to an 8-0 lead and cruising from there. It was the first wire-to-wire victory for the Hornets this season.
▪ Former Hornets coach Paul Silas was recognized during the game for the recent announcement that he will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Silas was an All-American at Creighton in the early 1960s.
Report card
A+ OFFENSE:
Any time an NBA team makes nearly 60 percent of its shots, there’s little to argue with.
A DEFENSE: Held the Magic to 40.8 shooting and nullified its 3-point shooters (18.5 percent).
A COACHING: Coaxed a dominant effort during the playoff push.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
