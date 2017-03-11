New Orleans Pelicans drop Charlotte Hornets in OT as Anthony Davis scores 46 points

The New Orleans Pelicans, getting 46 points from forward Anthony Davis, beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-122 in overtime Saturday in Spectrum Center.
Davis scored nine points in overtime, including a three-point play that gave the Pelicans a 119-118 lead with 1 minutes, 11 seconds left.
Kemba Walker missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it.
The Hornets got big games from Marvin Williams (27), Walker (24 points, 12 assists) and Nicolas Batum (24 points).
The Pelicans led 110-103 with 2 minutes 37 seconds left in regulation after Davis made two consecutive 3-pointers. But the Hornets responded with a jumper by Batum, a dunk by Williams and an off-balance 3-pointer by Batum to tie it at 110-110.
After Davis and Walker traded baskets, Davis missed a baseline jumper with 7.3 seconds left. Walker’s last gasp shot for the Hornets missed, although it was late and wouldn’t have counted.
Next up for the Hornets is the final game of a three-game homestand, Monday against the Chicago Bulls.
Three who mattered
Anthony Davis: The NBA’s next great player – if he isn’t already – had 46 points and 21 rebounds. He also made four-of-five 3-pointers.
Marvin Williams: Had 20 points at halftime, finished with 27, continuing strong play of late.
Kemba Walker: Didn’t have his 3-point game going (4-of-15), but still scored 24 and had 12 assists and eight rebounds.
Observations
▪ After pulling down a career-high 18 rebounds Friday against Orlando, Williams scored 20 points in the first half Saturday.
▪ The Pelicans led 59-58 at halftime, making 57.1 percent of their shots but getting little offensive contribution from center DeMarcus Cousins, who had just six points and one rebound. The Hornets weren’t consistent on defense, as one unimpaired drive to the basket by Jrue Holiday late in the half showed.
▪ Overall, it was a frustrating game for Cousins, who came to the Pelicans in a trade from Sacramento in February. During one brief stretch, he had a pass batted away by Cody Zeller, then was dunked on by Zeller at the other end on the ensuing fast break.
Worth mentioning
▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford said center-forward Frank Kaminsky (sprained shoulder) could return as early as Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Kaminsky has missed the last four games. Forward Johnny O’Bryant (ankle) also missed Saturday’s game. Center Miles Plumlee (calf) and guard Ramon Sessions (knee) continue to be out.
▪ Davis played after bruising his wrist against Toronto on Wednesday.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
Comments