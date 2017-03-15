Paul George sparks Indiana Pacers’ big run as Charlotte Hornets fall on road

The Charlotte Hornets let a close game get away from them in the second half Wednesday, falling 98-75 to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Hornets and Pacers were tied 42-42 at halftime, but Indiana went on a Paul George-fueled run to open the third quarter. The Pacers (35-33) outscored the Hornets 23-5 to open the quarter and the outcome was never in doubt after that.
The Hornets (29-39) are off until Saturday, when they host the Washington Wizards.
George, the Pacers’ all-star forward, scored 39 points, better than his output of 36 in a Hornets victory in Charlotte on March 6.
Three who mattered
Paul George: Was a one-man gang for a while for the Pacers, including scoring 13 of the Pacers’ first 23 points of the third quarter.
Frank Kaminsky: Working his way back into form after missing five games with a sprained shoulder, scored 20 on seven-of-15 shooting.
Marco Belinelli: Had a nice offensive game off the bench, scoring 11 points on four-of-11 shooting.
Observations
▪ Hornets guard Nic Batum missed a second consecutive game with a migraine. Coach Steve Clifford wanted to be cautious with Batum and have him ready for Saturday’s home game against Washington.
▪ The Hornets held the Pacers to 48.7 percent shooting in the first half. That’s not necessarily a great defensive performance, but it contributed to Indiana scoring one basket in the final four minutes of the half.
▪ The Hornets wanted to drive the ball on the Pacers and did so effectively in the first half, outscoring Indiana 28-14 in the paint.
▪ Forward Johnny O’Bryant returned for the Hornets after missing three games with a sprained ankle. Center Miles Plumlee (calf) and guard Ramon Sessions (knee) are both still out, although Clifford said they’ve been getting in some work on the court.
