Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards: What you need to know about Saturday’s game

6:00 Sources say State hires Wilmington's Kevin Keatts Pause

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC

1:04 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 pushing NCAA games out of NC

1:40 UNC-Wilmington coach talks about his pride in his players after loss to Duke

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates

1:39 Blue Devils practice for NCAA Tournament in Greenville, SC

1:28 UNC's Joel Berry on Duke: 'I would love to get revenge on them again'

1:20 Carolina's Blind Side