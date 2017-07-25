Why Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker won’t play in Africa exhibition after all

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker will not play in an NBA Africa exhibition next month as a precaution following surgery in May on his left knee.
An informed source told the Observer Tuesday that Walker won’t play, but he will travel to Johannesburg, South Africa for the exhibition Aug. 5. Walker was invited to be one of four captains in a matchup between NBA players with African ties and a world team.
Walker had an arthroscopic procedure May 17 that was described as minor. Recovery time was projected at about six weeks. Walker has been working out at Spectrum Center this summer, and made an appearance this month at the Hornets’ youth basketball camp at Charlotte Latin School .
Walker and Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki were asked to be captains for the world team. Thabo Sefalosha of the Utah Jazz and Luol Deng of the Los Angeles Lakers will captain the Africa team at the Ticketpro Dome.
The exhibition concludes the 15th edition of the NBA’s Basketball without Borders effort to spread the sport’s popularity worldwide. This is Walker’s first trip to Africa, where he will make several appearances representing the league.
