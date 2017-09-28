Charlotte Hornets forward Treveon Graham (30, playing then for the Magic summer league team) will miss about two weeks of the preseason with a hamstring injury.
Charlotte Hornets

How long will Charlotte Hornets be without Treveon Graham?

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 4:53 PM

The Charlotte Hornets have lost forward Treveon Graham for about two weeks with a left hamstring strain.

The mitigating circumstance: Coach Steve Clifford said Graham is so studious about his job, he doesn’t expect Graham to be set back significantly by missing preseason court time.

“He’s in great shape, super smart, been here all summer, played summer league,” Clifford said of Graham following practice Thursday. “He knows what he’s doing and is absolutely a mistake-free player.

“You don’t want anybody to miss time, but when he comes back you can throw him right back in there.”

Graham said he was running in practice and felt a sudden pull.

“Definitely, with hamstrings you can feel like nothing is wrong, and then you get back out there” too soon, said Graham, whose $1.3 million salary is not yet guaranteed. “It’s better to be conservative in that aspect.”

Among other Hornets training camp injuries, center Dwight Howard (lower back tightness) and rookie guard Malik Monk (ankle) were limited in practice Thursday. Neither injury is considered serious.

