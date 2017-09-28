Hornets owner Michael Jordan soon will have stake in two teams

Observations:
▪ Apparently, Michael Jordan will soon have equity in two major-league sports teams. In addition to majority control of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Jordan reportedly will be part of the Derek Jeter group that has been approved to buy Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins.
▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford sees a difference in Hornets big men Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky having injury-free offseasons, following surgeries in the summer of 2016: “They both feel better and you can tell they are both a lot physically stronger.”
▪ The Hornets’ first preseason exhibition, at Boston Monday, is scheduled to be nationally televised on NBA TV.
▪ Hornets forward Marvin Williams said he definitely notices a faster pace to Clifford’s training camp practices, due to the NBA shortening the preseason. Williams said it will be additionally important in the future for players to be at voluntary workouts in September, to be in top shape for a truncated preseason.
▪ The NBA’s new guidelines restricting resting healthy players for regular-season games will affect the Hornets minimally; Clifford isn’t one to sit players who aren’t injured.
