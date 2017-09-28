Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is part of the ownership group buying the baseball Miami Marlins.
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is part of the ownership group buying the baseball Miami Marlins. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is part of the ownership group buying the baseball Miami Marlins. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets owner Michael Jordan soon will have stake in two teams

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 5:29 PM

Observations:

▪ Apparently, Michael Jordan will soon have equity in two major-league sports teams. In addition to majority control of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Jordan reportedly will be part of the Derek Jeter group that has been approved to buy Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins.

▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford sees a difference in Hornets big men Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky having injury-free offseasons, following surgeries in the summer of 2016: “They both feel better and you can tell they are both a lot physically stronger.”

More Videos

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Pause
Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon 2:36

Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon

Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, 'I hate playing against Dwight (Howard) and Dwight hates playing against me' 2:25

Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, "I hate playing against Dwight (Howard) and Dwight hates playing against me"

Carolina Panther Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off field during national anthem 2:34

Carolina Panther Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off field during national anthem

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Hornets center Dwight Howard supports protests but promotes love 2:00

Hornets center Dwight Howard supports protests but promotes love

The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 15:02

The Last Word: Hugh Hefner

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man 'he's trying to help' 1:00

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton maturing as a young man "he's trying to help"

Harding University 46, Providence 23 1:41

Harding University 46, Providence 23

Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges 0:44

Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges

  • Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, "I hate playing against Dwight (Howard) and Dwight hates playing against me"

    Former rivals on the NBA court, Zeller is more than happy to be teammates with Howard. As well as setting screens, playing good defense, and helping his teammates.

Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, "I hate playing against Dwight (Howard) and Dwight hates playing against me"

Former rivals on the NBA court, Zeller is more than happy to be teammates with Howard. As well as setting screens, playing good defense, and helping his teammates.

David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

▪ The Hornets’ first preseason exhibition, at Boston Monday, is scheduled to be nationally televised on NBA TV.

▪ Hornets forward Marvin Williams said he definitely notices a faster pace to Clifford’s training camp practices, due to the NBA shortening the preseason. Williams said it will be additionally important in the future for players to be at voluntary workouts in September, to be in top shape for a truncated preseason.

▪ The NBA’s new guidelines restricting resting healthy players for regular-season games will affect the Hornets minimally; Clifford isn’t one to sit players who aren’t injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon

View More Video