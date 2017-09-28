Charlotte Hornets’ bench was awful last season. Will makeover make a difference?

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 2:36 Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon 2:25 Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, "I hate playing against Dwight (Howard) and Dwight hates playing against me" 2:34 Carolina Panther Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off field during national anthem 2:52 Hornets players react to NFL protests over the National Anthem 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:41 Harding University 46, Providence 23 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 0:44 Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges 1:03 Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, "I hate playing against Dwight (Howard) and Dwight hates playing against me" Former rivals on the NBA court, Zeller is more than happy to be teammates with Howard. As well as setting screens, playing good defense, and helping his teammates. Former rivals on the NBA court, Zeller is more than happy to be teammates with Howard. As well as setting screens, playing good defense, and helping his teammates. David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

