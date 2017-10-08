Charlotte Hornets veteran Marvin Williams (2) could play some small forward to help fill the gap with Nic Batum injured.
Charlotte Hornets

What’s Marvin Williams role in filling Nic Batum’s absence? It’s fluid

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2017 3:57 PM

Based on a minimum recovery time of six to eight weeks, Charlotte Hornets guard Nic Batum figures to miss at least 15 or so regular-season games before returning from his elbow injury.

Jeremy Lamb will start in Batum’s place, but no one player can replace his versatility, passing and organizational skills.

“You can’t replace a Nic Batum; obviously not on the court, but also in the locker room,” forward Marvin Williams said Sunday.

“It’s obviously got to be a collective effort. Jeremy Lamb has had a great training camp. I’m sure (rookie) Malik Monk will step in, as well.”

Other options to pick up some of Batum’s minutes are Treveon Graham (currently out with a hamstring injury) and rookie Dwayne Bacon.

Moving the 6-foot-9 Williams from power forward to small forward occasionally is also a possibility; Williams, entering his 13th NBA season, started his career as a small forward with the Atlanta Hawks.

Using Williams at small forward would be contingent on matchups – he’s not ideally suited to guard dramatically smaller, quicker players. But as coach Steve Clifford said Sunday, that could be a way, in certain situations, to play Williams and his backup, Frank Kaminsky, together.

Bonnell:

