Source: Elbow surgery not required for Charlotte Hornets’ Nic Batum

Charlotte Hornets guard Nic Batum got encouraging news from a Dallas specialist, indicating surgery isn’t necessary to heal from the torn ligament in his left elbow, a source said.
Batum suffered the injury Oct. 4 in the first minute of a preseason exhibition against the Detroit Pistons. The Hornets said he would need at least six to eight weeks to recover. Batum flew to Dallas Monday for a second opinion. The source said surgery was not indicated as necessary, reinforcing that Batum’s injury is not season-ending.
