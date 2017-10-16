Kemba Walker: Michael Jordan lets us ask him anything; other observations

Observations
▪ The Charlotte Hornets will be the only team among 30 in the NBA this season to wear a Jordan Brand logo (obviously connected to owner Michael Jordan). Said point guard Kemba Walker, who wears Jordan Brand shoes, “Everyone loves the way he competed, how he carried himself. Around here, he’s great with us. Lets us ask him anything, so down to Earth.”
▪ Small forward Treveon Graham, who has been out with a hamstring injury, said both his leg and his conditioning felt good after a hard workout in practice Monday. Barring a setback, Graham should be ready to play in Detroit.
▪ Coach Steve Clifford said rookie Malik Monk is benefiting from two strong screen-setters in Dwight Howard and Cody Zeller in getting to the rim against NBA defenses.
