Stephen Curry won’t play vs. Hornets because of ankle sprain

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry won’t play in his hometown Wednesday, when the Golden State Warriors are at Spectrum Center versus the Charlotte Hornets.
Curry sprained his right ankle in Monday’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans. He left the arena on crutches. An X-ray showed no fracture, but Curry was scheduled to get a Magnetic Resonance Imaging of his ankle Tuesday.
The Warriors anticipate Curry missing at least two weeks with the injury. This is the NBA champion Warriors’ only appearance in Charlotte this regular season.
A former Davidson star, Curry just became the eighth player in league history to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made; he did that in 597 games, the shortest span to reach that milestone.
Curry’s one game in Charlotte each season typically guarantees a sellout at Spectrum Center. Hundreds of Davidson fans show up, in addition to the general interest generated by the franchise that has won two of the past three NBA championships.
Curry grew up in Charlotte, where his father, Dell, was an original member of the Hornets, and is still that franchise’s career scoring leader. Dell Curry is now a color analyst on Hornets television broadcasts.
Wednesday’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
