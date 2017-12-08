Hornets send guard Julyan Stone to G-League affiliate Greensboro Swarm

The Charlotte Hornets have assigned guard Julyan Stone to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s G-League affiliate, the team announced Friday.
Stone has appeared in two games for the Hornets this season. He averaged 3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9 minutes per game this year. During the offseason, Stone was signed to be the team’s third point guard behind Kemba Walker and Michael Carter-Williams, but rookie Malik Monk has also played the position.
Earlier Friday, the Hornets brought center Mangok Mathiang up from Greensboro to help fill the void left by injured big men Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky. Kaminsky is day-to-day with a sprained ankle, and Zeller is out indefinitely with a torn left meniscus.
This is Stone’s first season in Charlotte. Last year he played for Reyer Venezia Mestre of the Lega Basket Serie A in Italy. He has previously played in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors.
