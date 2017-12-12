Hornets center Dwight Howard will come up big in Houston, but is that enough?

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center

Stephen Curry will not be joining his teammates on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 in action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC due to an injury to his right ankle. Curry sustained the injury during action against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening. Curry was at the team's shoot around Wednesday morning standing with his father, Dell Curry and others in a tunnel off the court.