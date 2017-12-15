Charlotte Hornets give up 50 percent shooting, fall to Miami Heat at home

These are the games that make for April regret.
The Charlotte Hornets gave up 50 percent shooting to the Miami Heat, and dropped a 104-98 loss at Spectrum Center, their second loss to the Heat in as many tries this season.
The Hornets entered a span of their schedule with six home games in seven total. It could be crucial to their playoff chances they perform here, considering they only have two road victories this season.
Kemba Walker overcame a poor shooting night to score 25 points, and added five rebounds. Center Dwight Howard finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
The Hornets (10-18) are home again Saturday, against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Heat, with seven players in double-figures scoring, improved to 14-14.
Three who mattered
Howard: He attacked Miami’s depleted big men relentlessly.
Tyler Johnson: Nailed all his 3-point attempts for the Heat.
Walker: Toughed it out through injury.
Observations
▪ Walker left the game late in the first half with a left wrist strain. He played the second half with his wrist taped.
▪ Marvin Williams was charged with a technical foul in the first half, a rarity for the generally staid Williams.
▪ The Heat played without center Hassan Whiteside, who grew up in Gastonia. Whiteside has missed several games with a bruised knee.
▪ With Whiteside out, Howard did a good job of getting other Miami big men in foul trouble. Kelly Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo each committed three in the first half.
▪ The only player from either team to reach double-digit scoring by halftime was Heat reserve Wayne Ellington, who played college ball at North Carolina.
Worth mentioning
▪ Walker took a charge (from Dion Waiters) in the third quarter. It was the tenth charge Walker has drawn this season.
▪ Rookie Malik Monk continues to struggle to guard without fouling. He had three fouls in his first 10 minutes on the court.
▪ Friday was Howard’s fourth double-double (points-rebounds) in the Hornets’ last five games.
Report card
D OFFENSE: This was a resounding example of what happens to the Hornets when Walker isn’t making shots.
D DEFENSE: The Heat’s dribble-penetration led to abundant open 3-point looks. Ellington and Johnson kept nailing them.
C COACHING: Stephen Silas tried blending some starters with the second unit – a good move – but it wasn’t enough
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
HEAT 104, HORNETS 98
Miami
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
J.Johnson
34:06
5-10
1-1
5
5
5
11
Richardson
33:08
4-7
2-2
6
3
2
11
Olynyk
24:33
4-9
2-4
5
0
4
11
Dragic
26:21
2-10
4-4
3
7
1
8
Waiters
33:37
5-14
2-2
4
6
2
12
T.Johnson
26:13
5-6
2-2
2
1
3
16
Ellington
24:48
5-10
1-1
3
1
0
16
Adebayo
21:46
5-6
1-1
5
1
4
11
Mickey
15:28
4-6
0-0
7
1
2
8
Totals
240:00
39-78
15-17
40
25
23
104
Percentages: FG .500, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Ellington 5-10, T.Johnson 4-4, Richardson 1-2, Olynyk 1-4, Mickey 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Waiters 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 16 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Johnson 3, Dragic 2, Richardson, T.Johnson, Waiters). Turnovers: 16 (Dragic 4, Adebayo 2, J.Johnson 2, Richardson 2, T.Johnson 2, Waiters 2, Mickey, Olynyk). Steals: 10 (Richardson 3, J.Johnson 2, Dragic, Ellington, Mickey, Olynyk, Waiters).
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kidd-Gilchrist
28:19
6-8
1-2
3
1
3
13
Williams
27:12
2-6
0-0
4
1
3
5
Howard
32:58
4-8
7-12
16
0
0
15
Batum
36:52
2-7
1-1
3
10
1
5
Walker
33:09
8-22
5-6
4
5
2
25
Lamb
21:04
4-10
2-2
3
1
0
12
Kaminsky
20:48
3-11
2-2
3
2
0
10
Carter-Williams
14:51
1-1
2-2
1
1
1
4
Monk
9:45
1-3
0-0
0
0
3
3
O’Bryant III
8:45
2-6
0-0
4
0
0
4
Graham
6:17
1-1
0-0
1
0
1
2
Totals
240:00
34-83
20-27
42
21
14
98
Percentages: FG .410, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Walker 4-10, Lamb 2-4, Kaminsky 2-6, Monk 1-2, Williams 1-4, O’Bryant III 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 16 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Kidd-Gilchrist 4, Walker 4, Williams 4, Batum, Carter-Williams, Monk, O’Bryant III). Steals: 7 (Batum 2, Walker 2, Howard, O’Bryant III, Williams). Technical Fouls: Williams, 3:04 second.
Miami
24
29
26
25
—
104
Charlotte
19
28
24
27
—
98
Att.—15,565 (19,077). T—2:06.
Officials—Mike Callahan, Kevin Cutler, Haywoode Workman
