Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) and Miami Heat's Jordan Mickey (25) chase the ball during the first half of Friday’s game at Spectrum Center. Walker injured his left wrist in the second quarter.
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) and Miami Heat's Jordan Mickey (25) chase the ball during the first half of Friday’s game at Spectrum Center. Walker injured his left wrist in the second quarter. Chuck Burton AP
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) and Miami Heat's Jordan Mickey (25) chase the ball during the first half of Friday’s game at Spectrum Center. Walker injured his left wrist in the second quarter. Chuck Burton AP

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets give up 50 percent shooting, fall to Miami Heat at home

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017 09:28 PM

These are the games that make for April regret.

The Charlotte Hornets gave up 50 percent shooting to the Miami Heat, and dropped a 104-98 loss at Spectrum Center, their second loss to the Heat in as many tries this season.

The Hornets entered a span of their schedule with six home games in seven total. It could be crucial to their playoff chances they perform here, considering they only have two road victories this season.

Kemba Walker overcame a poor shooting night to score 25 points, and added five rebounds. Center Dwight Howard finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Hornets (10-18) are home again Saturday, against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Heat, with seven players in double-figures scoring, improved to 14-14.

Three who mattered

Howard: He attacked Miami’s depleted big men relentlessly.

Tyler Johnson: Nailed all his 3-point attempts for the Heat.

Walker: Toughed it out through injury.

Observations

▪  Walker left the game late in the first half with a left wrist strain. He played the second half with his wrist taped.

▪  Marvin Williams was charged with a technical foul in the first half, a rarity for the generally staid Williams.

▪  The Heat played without center Hassan Whiteside, who grew up in Gastonia. Whiteside has missed several games with a bruised knee.

▪  With Whiteside out, Howard did a good job of getting other Miami big men in foul trouble. Kelly Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo each committed three in the first half.

▪  The only player from either team to reach double-digit scoring by halftime was Heat reserve Wayne Ellington, who played college ball at North Carolina.

Worth mentioning

▪  Walker took a charge (from Dion Waiters) in the third quarter. It was the tenth charge Walker has drawn this season.

▪  Rookie Malik Monk continues to struggle to guard without fouling. He had three fouls in his first 10 minutes on the court.

▪  Friday was Howard’s fourth double-double (points-rebounds) in the Hornets’ last five games.

Report card

D OFFENSE: This was a resounding example of what happens to the Hornets when Walker isn’t making shots.

D DEFENSE: The Heat’s dribble-penetration led to abundant open 3-point looks. Ellington and Johnson kept nailing them.

C COACHING: Stephen Silas tried blending some starters with the second unit – a good move – but it wasn’t enough

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

HEAT 104, HORNETS 98

Miami

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

J.Johnson

34:06

5-10

1-1

5

5

5

11

Richardson

33:08

4-7

2-2

6

3

2

11

Olynyk

24:33

4-9

2-4

5

0

4

11

Dragic

26:21

2-10

4-4

3

7

1

8

Waiters

33:37

5-14

2-2

4

6

2

12

T.Johnson

26:13

5-6

2-2

2

1

3

16

Ellington

24:48

5-10

1-1

3

1

0

16

Adebayo

21:46

5-6

1-1

5

1

4

11

Mickey

15:28

4-6

0-0

7

1

2

8

Totals

240:00

39-78

15-17

40

25

23

104

Percentages: FG .500, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Ellington 5-10, T.Johnson 4-4, Richardson 1-2, Olynyk 1-4, Mickey 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Waiters 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 16 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Johnson 3, Dragic 2, Richardson, T.Johnson, Waiters). Turnovers: 16 (Dragic 4, Adebayo 2, J.Johnson 2, Richardson 2, T.Johnson 2, Waiters 2, Mickey, Olynyk). Steals: 10 (Richardson 3, J.Johnson 2, Dragic, Ellington, Mickey, Olynyk, Waiters).

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kidd-Gilchrist

28:19

6-8

1-2

3

1

3

13

Williams

27:12

2-6

0-0

4

1

3

5

Howard

32:58

4-8

7-12

16

0

0

15

Batum

36:52

2-7

1-1

3

10

1

5

Walker

33:09

8-22

5-6

4

5

2

25

Lamb

21:04

4-10

2-2

3

1

0

12

Kaminsky

20:48

3-11

2-2

3

2

0

10

Carter-Williams

14:51

1-1

2-2

1

1

1

4

Monk

9:45

1-3

0-0

0

0

3

3

O’Bryant III

8:45

2-6

0-0

4

0

0

4

Graham

6:17

1-1

0-0

1

0

1

2

Totals

240:00

34-83

20-27

42

21

14

98

Percentages: FG .410, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Walker 4-10, Lamb 2-4, Kaminsky 2-6, Monk 1-2, Williams 1-4, O’Bryant III 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 16 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Kidd-Gilchrist 4, Walker 4, Williams 4, Batum, Carter-Williams, Monk, O’Bryant III). Steals: 7 (Batum 2, Walker 2, Howard, O’Bryant III, Williams). Technical Fouls: Williams, 3:04 second.

Miami

24

29

26

25

104

Charlotte

19

28

24

27

98

Att.—15,565 (19,077). T—2:06.

Officials—Mike Callahan, Kevin Cutler, Haywoode Workman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

    Acting Charlotte Hornets coach Stephen Silas on matchup with the Miami Heat on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, and the homestand.

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand
Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center 0:43

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center
Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford 0:31

Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford

View More Video