Fearless predictions: Giannis Antetokounmpo might not be Hornets’ biggest problem

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Milwaukee Bucks:
1. The ‘Greek Freak’ might not be the Hornets’ biggest problem.
The Hornets won the last meeting with the Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 43 points, with the Hornets’ attention cast elsewhere.
2. Then again ...
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s combination of size and skill is rare. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and/or Marvin Williams in for a rough two nights.
3. ‘Paging Nic Batum ...’
Safe to say he won’t go scoreless for a second straight game. On the other hand, he has failed to reach 10 points in six of his last seven games.
4. Kemba Walker wins the point-guard matchup
The Bucks made a major trade this season, acquiring Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns. Bledsoe has been good, but his shooting needs to be better.
5. And the winner is ...
Bucks 113, Hornets 99
Hornets at Bucks
Where:
Bradley Center
When:
Friday, 8 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
