The Charlotte Hornets face Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Giannis Antetokounmpo might not be Hornets’ biggest problem

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 21, 2017 05:36 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 08:18 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Milwaukee Bucks:

1. The ‘Greek Freak’ might not be the Hornets’ biggest problem.

The Hornets won the last meeting with the Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 43 points, with the Hornets’ attention cast elsewhere.

2. Then again ...

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s combination of size and skill is rare. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and/or Marvin Williams in for a rough two nights.

3. ‘Paging Nic Batum ...’

Safe to say he won’t go scoreless for a second straight game. On the other hand, he has failed to reach 10 points in six of his last seven games.

4. Kemba Walker wins the point-guard matchup

The Bucks made a major trade this season, acquiring Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns. Bledsoe has been good, but his shooting needs to be better.

5. And the winner is ...

Bucks 113, Hornets 99

Hornets at Bucks

Where:

Bradley Center

When:

Friday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

