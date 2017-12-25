Charlotte Hornets rookies Dwayne Bacon, left, and Malik Monk, right, (surrounding general manager Rich Cho) will get a G-League assignment to the Greensboro Swarm to get some playing time. Bacon is out of the playing rotation and Monk has played minimally of late.
Charlotte Hornets rookies Dwayne Bacon, left, and Malik Monk, right, (surrounding general manager Rich Cho) will get a G-League assignment to the Greensboro Swarm to get some playing time. Bacon is out of the playing rotation and Monk has played minimally of late. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets rookies Dwayne Bacon, left, and Malik Monk, right, (surrounding general manager Rich Cho) will get a G-League assignment to the Greensboro Swarm to get some playing time. Bacon is out of the playing rotation and Monk has played minimally of late. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets

How Charlotte Hornets will get 2 rookies some playing time

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 25, 2017 04:45 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Charlotte Hornets are sending rookies Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon to their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, to get them some playing time.

Monk, the 11th overall pick in June, has totaled 39 minutes in his past six games. Bacon, the 40th overall pick, has totaled eight minutes in those six games, playing in two of the six.

The Swarm has a 1 p.m. home game Tuesday against the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G-League affiliate, based in Greensboro). So Monk and Bacon can play in that game, rather than practice with the Hornets, then could make the trip back to Charlotte for Wednesday’s home game against the Boston Celtics.

Such short-term G-League assignments are commonplace. It’s why so many NBA teams want their G-League affiliates geographically close. For instance, point guard Julyan Stone played a game with Swarm recently to get some minutes. The Hornets were off from practice Sunday and Monday for the Christmas holiday. After the home game against the Celtics, they leave on a four-game West Coast trip.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bacon and Monk played considerably more early in the Hornets’ season. Bacon was a fill-in starter when Nic Batum was recovering from a torn tendon in his left elbow. Monk played 17 or more minutes in each of his first 12 Hornets games. A guard out of Kentucky, Monk has struggled defensively.

Associate head coach Stephen Silas, filling in for an ailing Steve Clifford, said following a Dec. 9 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that he’d tighten the rotation. Monk and Bacon were trimmed, and.more experienced players – particularly forward Treveon Graham – have gotten additional playing time.

This is the first G-League assignment for either Monk or Bacon.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

    Acting Charlotte Hornets coach Stephen Silas on matchup with the Miami Heat on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, and the homestand.

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand
Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center 0:43

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center
Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford 0:31

Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford

View More Video