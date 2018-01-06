Charlotte Hornets forward Treveon Graham (right) has a contract for this season that becomes guaranteed if he is still on the roster Jan. 10, as expected.
Charlotte Hornets

A big week for Charlotte Hornets’ Treveon Graham (think $)

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

January 06, 2018 05:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets forward Treveon Graham is days away from financial security for the rest of this NBA season.

Graham’s salary -- approximately $1.3 million for the 2017-18 season -- isn’t guaranteed. He is the only Hornets player (other than two-way contracts for Marcus Paige and Mangok Mathiang in Greensboro) that isn’t guaranteed. But the rest of his salary for this season guarantees automatically under the collective bargaining agreement if Graham is on the roster through Wednesday, when the Hornets host the Dallas Mavericks.

That should be a given, barring some unlikely circumstance, such as a trade that would require the Hornets to suddenly open a roster spot.

Graham has averaged 22 minutes over his last six games, playing ahead of rookies Dwayne Bacon and Malik Monk. The Hornets just completed a West Coast trip in which they went 3-1.

Graham, 6-5, went unselected in the 2015 NBA draft, after playing college ball at Virginia Commonwealth. He made spot appearances in 27 games for the Hornets last season. Graham played well for the Hornets at Orlando Summer League, demonstrating improved shooting range. He has made an impression with the players and coaching staff as a quick study,

