This ex-Hornet is growing his second career... and some weed

When an NBA player’s career has run its course, it’s common for them to look for a second calling. Some choose broadcasting, others choose coaching. And some even capitalize on their playing experience for business purposes.

That’s what one former Charlotte Hornet is doing ... only with a twist. Brad Miller, who played for the Hornets from 1998 to 2000 but didn’t retire from the NBA until 2012, is growing his own business – and marijuana.

Former Charlotte Hornets center Brad Miller (40) is now opening a cannabis-manufacturing facility in California. TODD SUMLIN

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miller, who spent the bulk of his career with the Sacramento Kings, still resides in California and as a result is opening his own cannabis manufacturing facility in California City, Calif. According to the Sacramento Bee, Miller broke ground on his new company, CHC California City, on Friday. As of Jan. 1, 2018, the state of California approved the sale of recreational marijuana to anyone over the age of 21.

Per a news release, Miller’s company will sell 38 different marijuana products, including edibles, water-soluble THC and vaporizer cartridges.

In his two seasons in Charlotte, the 6-foot-11, 244-pound Miller averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. He left Charlotte after the end of the 1999-2000 season for the Chicago Bulls, and was then traded to the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers later moved Miller to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade, and he spent six seasons in California.

Miller was suspended for five games during the 2008-09 season after a third positive test for a banned substance, and at that point he admitted to smoking marijuana to relieve stress and help fall asleep.