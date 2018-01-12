Typically, the Charlotte Hornets look to guard Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook by assigning small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to him.
Typically, the Charlotte Hornets look to guard Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook by assigning small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to him. Andy Clayton-King AP
Typically, the Charlotte Hornets look to guard Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook by assigning small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to him. Andy Clayton-King AP

Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Thunder, Russell Westbrook to top Hornets in high-scoring game

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

January 12, 2018 08:46 PM

Five fearless predictions for Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets game against Oklahoma City Thunder:

1. Who guards Russell Westbrook?

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will draw the toughest defensive assignment of the night on reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is averaging 25.1 points, 10 assists and 9.6 rebounds per game.

2. NBA’s best offense of late...

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since Dec. 16, the Thunder have had the best offense in the league, scoring 114.2 points per 100 possessions as new signees Paul George and Carmelo Anthony figure out their roles on the team.

3. But far from it on defense.

Over the same stretch, though, the Thunder have ranked as the No. 19 defense in the NBA, allowing 108.7 points per 100 possessions. Oklahoma City has now lost three straight games.

4. Power in the paint

Not many teams have a center who matches up well with the Hornets’ Dwight Howard, but the Thunder’s Steven Adams certainly does. Both are more traditional bigs and prefer to operate tight in the paint.

5. Thunder snap losing skid

Thunder 118, Hornets 109.

Thunder at Hornets

Where: Spectrum Center

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview

    Following a medical leave of more than a month, the Charlotte Hornets’ Steve Clifford will return to coach his team starting Tuesday at practice.

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview 3:33

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview
Dwight Howard is excited about the return of Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford 0:59

Dwight Howard is excited about the return of Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford

Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford 1:05

Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford

View More Video