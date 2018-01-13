Charlotte Hornets offer little in offense in home loss to OKC Thunder

The Charlotte Hornets are running out of chances to be a good home team this season.
They dropped to 11-12 at Spectrum Center, with a late-afternoon 101-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That loss made the Hornets 16-25 at the midpoint of the NBA’s 82-game season.
The Hornets shot just 40 percent from the field and 32 percent from 3-point range. No second-unit player reached double-figure scoring Saturday. Kemba Walker finished with 19 points and Marvin Williams added 16.
The Thunder (23-20) got 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists from guard Russell Westbrook and 17 from forward Paul George. The Thunder lost to the Hornets earlier this season in Oklahoma City.
Three who mattered
Westbrook: Way short of a good shooting night (10-of-27), but he kept breaking down the Hornets in pick-and-rolls late.
Walker: He did a good job of finding his way to the foul line.
Howard: This was his 23rd double-double of the season (11 points, 17 rebounds), out of 41 games played.
Observations
▪ A strong first half for Williams, who made all five of his shots (two from 3-point range) and added three assists and three rebounds. Williams had a challenging defensive assignment, guarding George.
▪ Hornets rookie Malik Monk, who hasn’t played much lately, started the second quarter. He scored five points in five minutes, but also committed two fouls.
▪ It’s become standard procedure for small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the Hornets’ top defender, to guard Westbrook. He got hot midway through the second quarter, finishing the first half with 16 points, five assists and two rebounds.
▪ It hasn’t been easy for the Thunder to work in two such accomplished veterans as George and Carmelo Anthony, each acquired in trades over the summer. Anthony struggled greatly early in this game, missing 10 of his first 13 shots.
▪ The Hornets brought rookie Dwayne Bacon back from a G-League assignment with the Greensboro Swarm.
Worth mentioning
▪ Saturday was the last game scheduled this season for the Hornets to wear the pleat-and-pinstripes classic uniforms this season. However, the team has the option to add one or more classic-uniform games later this season.
▪ Quite the rarity with the Hornets playing two afternoon games in a row. Saturday was a 5 p.m.tip-off. Monday in Detroit is a 12:30 p.m. tipoff on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
▪ Saturday’s early tip-off was part of an NBA effort to accommodate televising games in Europe.
They said it
“Thirty-two points in the second half was far too few, obviously. It looked like we ran out of gas.” – Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas.
“We rely so much on Dwight because nine times out of 10 he’s physically overpowering everybody, but (Thunder center) Steven Adams is that one time.” – Hornets forward Marvin Williams on the 57-50 rebounding deficit.
“It’s not a normal time again, it’s at 12:30. We’ve got to get this one.” – Batum on the stakes Monday afternoon in Detroit.
Report card
D OFFENSE: .The starting Walker-Nic Batum backcourt combined to shoot 9-of-30 from the field.
B DEFENSE: The Thunder has challenges, but OKC also has firepower. So holding that team to 101 was solid.
C COACHING: A tough task to play another game less than 24 hours after Friday’s victory over the Utah Jazz. The Thunder had Friday off in Charlotte.
Thunder 101, Hornets 91
OKLAHOMA CITY (101)—George 6-14 3-4 17, Anthony 3-14 1-2 7, Adams 7-11 0-0 14, Westbrook 10-27 5-7 25, Ferguson 1-3 0-0 3, Grant 3-3 2-2 9, Huestis 1-2 0-0 3, Patterson 1-6 3-4 6, Felton 4-10 0-0 8, Abrines 3-7 1-1 9. Totals 39-97 15-20 101.
CHARLOTTE (91)—Kidd-Gilchrist 2-9 2-2 6, Williams 6-9 1-1 16, Howard 4-9 3-6 11, Walker 5-17 7-8 19, Batum 4-13 2-3 12, Kaminsky 2-6 1-1 5, Carter-Williams 3-4 0-0 7, Monk 2-5 0-0 5, Lamb 3-8 0-1 6, Graham 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 33-83 16-23 91.
Oklahoma City
31
24
18
28
—
101
Charlotte
28
31
17
15
—
91
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 8-26 (Abrines 2-3, George 2-5, Grant 1-1, Huestis 1-2, Patterson 1-3, Ferguson 1-3, Felton 0-1, Westbrook 0-3, Anthony 0-5), Charlotte 9-28 (Williams 3-5, Batum 2-7, Walker 2-7, Carter-Williams 1-2, Monk 1-4, Lamb 0-1, Kaminsky 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 57 (Adams 11), Charlotte 50 (Howard 17). Assists—Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 7), Charlotte 16 (Williams 4). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 22, Charlotte 15. Technicals—Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan. A—19,624 (19,077).
