Fearless predictions: Why Monday’s matinee in Detroit won’t go in Hornets’ favor

1:05 Hornets Stephen Silas says he is a better coach now after subbing for Steve Clifford Pause

3:33 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview

1:03 Charlotte Hornets draft picks meet fans

2:30 MLK Day Parade 2018

1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

2:05 She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition

1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

2:31 Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity